these celebrities made facial tattoos fashionable

More and more people are attracted to tattoos as a way of expressing their feelings, memories or love for their loved ones. Wounds that, as such, hurt; but that acquire a very special meaning that makes one think not of pain but of what is going to be designed on the skin. Now, there are areas and zones. Each person is different, but tattoo lovers will agree that one of the parts that hurts the most is usually the face, as it is very sensitive.

An area that only the most daring dare to decorate, it is not only risky given the nerves and blood vessels that are in some areas; but it is perhaps the part of our body most exposed not only to others, but also to inclement weather.

The celebrities who have made tattoos on the face fashionable

Even so, it seems that there are still celebrities who decide to take the plunge and get their tattoos on their faces, becoming known to them for all eternity. The last to be seduced by this type of art has been the singer Cardi B, who last weekend decided to tattoo her jaw area with what appears to be a set of letters, although neither her tattoo artist nor the artist have revealed that is.

Last January, the rapper confessed that she had planned to tattoo the name of her second son, Wave -fruit of her marriage to fellow rapper Offset, who has the name of the couple’s first daughter, Kulture, tattooed precisely on his jaw-, but that doesn’t seem to be the end result.

Cardi B is not the only singer who has been seduced by the fashion of facial tattoos, since there are several celebrities who have fallen into the temptation of decorating that visible part of their body with designs full of meaning.

Mike Tyson

. Instagram

You can’t talk about face tattoos without talking about boxer Mike Tyson and his famous tribal design surrounding his left eye. As he stated in a documentary about his career in 2008, the athlete got the controversial tattoo because he thought it was “cool”, and he does not regret it, even looking for a way to try to register the design with his brand: “Many young athletes They come up and tell me that now those kind of tribal tattoos on the face are called ‘the Mike Tyson'”.

Post Malone

. Instagram

Rapper Post Malone has made facial tattoos his brand image, and is recognized for them to this day. With phrases like “always tired”, “stay away” or symbols like the famous Playboy bunny, the 27-year-old rapper confessed that he got tattoos on his face because he felt “very ugly” and perhaps because of insecurity: “No I like the way I look, so I wear things that I like to see. It’s a way of building my self-esteem.”

Aaron Carter

. Instagram

Little remains of that sweet boy who sang to the tune of Candy in the 90s, and that is because Aaron Carter, brother of Backstreet Boy Nick Carter, has taken a very different path when it comes to expressing himself. With a body covered in tattoos, he surprised his followers with the design chosen to adorn his face: a huge representation of the Greek mythological being Medusa, with the face of the singer Rihanna. Barbardos did not comment on the idea chosen by Carter, but his followers did not take long to criticize the singer for his decision.

Kat Von D

. Instagram

The singer and star of reality She became famous on television precisely because of her tattoos and, as a star tattoo artist, she is the best at showing off her creations. Her decision to adorn her temples with a shower of stars was something she knew right away she wanted to do: “It’s a symbol. She shows that you can go full tattoos and be feminine.”

Justin Bieber

image description Instagram

Justin Bieber went from being a teen idol to a youthful mass phenomenon, not without adding an extensive collection of tattoos to his body, in which there is hardly any space left. The Canadian singer has also dared to tattoo his face, choosing the upper part of the eyebrow to pay tribute to the most spiritual side of him and connect with God with the word “grace”, in minimalist but charged letters. of meaning.

amber rose

. Instagram

Model Amber Rose made all kinds of headlines when she decided to get the names of her two sons, Slash and Bash, tattooed on her forehead. The American, known for her image of platinum blonde shaved hair, left her followers speechless, who harshly criticized her decision. However, she was adamant: “