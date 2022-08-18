The Volvo C40 Recharge is very top, but there is a detail that puts many back

The Volvo C40 Recharge It is one of the most recommended electric SUVs in its segment among premium models. Design, quality in materials and finishes, equipment, safety, driving behaviour, performance… Its virtues are many. Although it has a drawback to take into account.

The Volvo C40 Recharge It is an SUV that measures 4,431mm long, 1,582mm high and 1,875mm wide, leaving one battle distance of 2,702mm and a trunk 413 liters. A model that is characterized on the outside by elements such as the Thor’s hammer-shaped headlights that the new Volvos wear and that are equipped with LED lights. And also because of its fall from the roof at the back, which gives it a very attractive sporty coupé design that makes the most of aerodynamics.

Volvo C40 Recharge

Two versions for Volvo C40 Recharge

In the mechanical section, the Volvo C40 Recharge it is available in two versions. The access one, with a 231 CV of power and 330 Nm of maximum torque working on the front axle. Make the 0 to 100 km/h in 7.4 seconds and reaches a maximum speed of 160 km/h electronically limited, achieving a range of 420km thanks to a 68 kWh capacity battery.

In the upper step, for the most demanding, we have the version of 404 horsepower and 660 Nm of maximum torque. It has an all-wheel drive system. The speed is limited to 180 km/h, but it does the 0 to 100 km/h in 4.7 seconds. And thanks to a 78 kWh battery it reaches 310 km of autonomy.

Volvo C40 Recharge

In equipment, the access version is available in three finishes: Core, Plus and Ultimate. The second is only available with the last two. And in all cases we find typical elements of these premium models such as the aforementioned LED headlights, navigation system, sunroof, 360º vision system, pre-collision alert, emergency braking, lane change and maintenance alert, SmartBeam, upholstery in leather, automatic gate, traffic sign reader, adaptive cruise control, etc.

Many benefits, but a detail to take into account

And in terms of price, accessing the range is in the €45,750 financed or €48,884 in cash, who stay in 41,884 € if you take advantage of the aid of the MOVES III Plan. While the superior version is well above the €50,000.

The inconvenient? who bears a strong resemblance to him XC40 Rechargea model that is practically the same, but that costs much less, which puts off many buyers who end up opting for the XC40. In the end, yes, everything stays at home.