The viral theory of TikTok that would dismantle ‘Titanic’

‘Titanic’ premiered in January 1998, 24 years ago. Time has passed, but James Cameron’s film is still topical. They are many viewers who continue to search for answers to questions like why Jack didn’t get on the board to save himself or who the character played by Leonardo DiCaprio really was. This concern causes that, from time to time, we come across somewhat crazy theories on social networks that dismantle what we thought we knew about the eleven Oscar-winning plot.

Some have even claimed that Jack was the fruit of Rose’s imagination. However, this theory seems plausible after hearing the latest one circulating on TikTok. A user of the aforementioned social network exposes a new hypothesis about the identity of Jack. This time they assure that he could be a time traveler with a clear mission: to save Rose from herself (from when she is there she tries to jump into the sea to end her life). However, his intervention in the usual course of events would lead to a tragic outcome: the sinking of the ship.

This crazy theory is supported by some of the historical errors that ‘Titanic’ has. The film includes dialogues in which Jack talks about things that did not yet exist in 1912, the year in which the transatlantic crossing took place. When the young man tries to stop Rose from jumping into the void, he talks about likes to fish on Lake Wisotta. However, this artificial reservoir was not built until 1917; that is, five years after the moment in which the film is set. Jack also mentions the santa monica roller coaster when he promises Rose that he will take her there, but the funny thing is that this attraction did not exist at that time either. It was built in 1916.

These data are, according to this crazy theory, an indication that Jack comes from another time in which those two buildings did exist and that his only mission to get on the ship was to prevent Rose’s death. However, they may not be the only details that support this wild hypothesis, but, as unlikely as it may seem, it is a compelling reason to re-view ‘Titanic’. The movie is available on Disney+.