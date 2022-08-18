The strange habit of Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher with their children at bath time

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have a “different” approach when it comes to bathing their children. The actress shared that when her children were newborns, she did not bathe them every day. Mila and Ashton, who married in 2015, have two children, Wyatt, a 6-year-old girl, and Dimitri, 4.

“When I had kids, I didn’t bathe them every day, either,” the actress admitted to Dax Shepard and Monica Padman, co-hosts of the “Armchair Expert” podcast. “I was never that father who always bathed his newborns”he added.

“Now, here’s the thing: If you can see dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, it doesn’t make sense.”Kutcher added.

It is worth mentioning that the couple only mentioned that they had this habit when their children were newborns, however, they did not mention if this routine has changed as the children have grown.

What do the experts say about it?

The couple’s bathing ritual is not that different from what health experts suggest for babies. The Mayo Clinic suggests that babies be bathed three times a week, until they become mobile.

Secondly, the American Dermatological Association recommends that children ages 6 to 11 bathe at least once or twice a weekwith daily showers from puberty.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher point out that they don’t even bathe that much

The couple responded to Shepard’s theory that people “shouldn’t get rid of natural skin oil with a bar of soap every day,” so Kunis and Kutcher noted that, even as adults, they don’t wash their bodies with soap every day.

“I wash my armpits and crotch every day, and nothing else,” Kutcher said. “I didn’t have hot water when I was a kid, so I didn’t take much showers anyway”said Kunis, who lived the first seven years of her life in Ukraine.

Nevertheless, both clarified that they wash their faces every day. Kutcher noted that he does it after working out, while Kunis said he does it twice a day.