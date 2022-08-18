The Rock describes first meeting with Goldberg as awkward



The Rock and Bill Goldberg They met for the first time in the WWE locker room in 2003. The former WCW heavyweight champion made his debut on March 31 on an episode of Monday Night Raw, the night after WrestleMania XIX, where The Rock had defeated ” Stone Cold” Steve Austin.

The Rock had a recent online conversation with Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins and former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz, where they discussed some things from the present and the past, including the debut of Bill Goldberg and the controversial first meeting he had with The Rock and the writer backstage the night of his company debut. Gewirtz offered some options for the meeting between The Rock and Goldberg, but several were ruled out by the latter.

“It was the simplest promotion you could do. Rock would be talking about how he’s done everything he can do, he’s beaten everyone, Goldberg should go out there and jump on him,” Gewirtz said. “It was the day after Mania, after the big match between Rock and Steve Austin… I was like, ‘Great.’ You know, ‘Oh, you know what we could do? We did this big thing, we did this thing with Rock. and Hogan in Chicago where they were standing face to face, each looking out into the crowd, recording that iconic moment’ and Rock was like, ‘Yeah, we can do that. Sounds good.’ Then Bill was like, ‘Yes. There is only one problem. I’m not hulk hogan‘. We looked at each other intensely and Rock and I looked at each other.”

“Bill put a hole in Brian… I was like, oh my God,” The Rock interjected. “But by the way, when Bill said, ‘I’m not Hulk Hogan,’ of course, being me, I turned to Brian and said, ‘I told you it wasn’t Hulk Hogan‘. Brian said, ‘No, I know. He shouldn’t have done that. Okay, okay, I have something else.

Gewirtz proposed another idea, with Goldberg stalking The Rock in the ring. However, he also came to nothing: “I told him: ‘You know what? No problem, Bill. This is going to be perfect because what we could do is that you stalk him. You could do that while he is talking in the ring ‘Cause we did this promo with Rock and Jericho, where Rock wouldn’t stop talking. ‘The Rock didn’t think that was such a good idea, and Bill was kind of thoughtful.’There’s only one problem, I’m not Chris Jericho‘ Goldberg said. Again, one intense look and that literally could have gone on for hours…That was the first time I interacted with Goldberg.”

Finally, The Rock made his promo and was interrupted by Goldberg, who scared his rival with his arrival. Goldberg walked into the ring, took the mic and said, “What’s up Rock? So you want to know who’s next? You’re next.” Goldberg hit The Rock with a Spear to end the segment. Both faced each other in Backlash and Goldberg took the victory by the count of three. That was Goldberg’s starting signal in his first stage in WWE.

