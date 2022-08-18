The rich girl daughter of Yul Brynner who is behind the millionaire campaign of Dior and Johnny Depp

Back Johnny Depp gets back one of the jobs he lost after his divorce

Being born in a cradle of gold imprints character, above all, when your father is one of the most recognized actors of Hollywood and your mother one of the models and most charming socialites of the second half of the 20th century. We talk about Yul Brynner, protagonist of The King and I (1956), and from Doris Kleinerwho still maintains first-class contacts among the international jet set according to last year’s guests for his ninetieth birthday attended, Paul of Greece (55) and Marie Chantal Miller (53), Bernard Arnault (73), Natalia Vodianova (40) and Electra Niarchos (27), among others.

Who was born in that cradle is Victoria, the only daughter of the marriage between the star and the model whose wedding took place while filming the magnificent seven (1960). About to turn 60, Victoria is still linked to the world of luxury and glamor through his company, Stardust Brands.

Yul Brynner actor. GTRES

Is brand consultant renowned fuses the influence of celebrities with the power of fashion and fragrance. She was the one who was behind the millionaire campaign of Christian’s Sauvage fragrance Dior and Johnny Depp (59), released in 2015. It was the only time that the actor lent his image for this purpose.

In the midst of cancellation culture, the trial for domestic violence between the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean and his ex-wife, Amber Heard (36), has not made a dent in the advertising contract paid by Bernard Arnault, who with a fortune of almost 168,000 million is the second richest man on the planet after Elon Musk (51), according to Forbes.

Since childhood, Victoria has grown with the cream of the great names of cinema, fashion and the arts. His godmother was Elizabeth Taylor and her mother’s best friend was Audrey Hepburn. Raised between Switzerland and Paris, the businesswoman wanted to develop her career behind the cameras, specifically, as photographer Y content creator for different magazines. Some of his ideas materialized thanks to his collaboration with mario testino (67) or Annie Leibovitz (72).

But above all, Victoria is the Yul Brynner Legacy Curator. Everything that has to do with the most famous bald man in Hollywood must go through his hands. Victoria resides in a elegant mansion in beverly hills with her husband and partner, Gino Sullivan, and their two children. The businesswoman speaks Four languages, she carefully takes care of each public appearance and those who know her assure that she can be as sweet as sharp. On father’s side, Victoria has four brothers, two of them, adopted by the actor and his third wife, the French activist Jacqueline Thion de la Chaume.