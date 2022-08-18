The reason why Dwayne Johnson wants a ‘crossover’ between Marvel Studios and DC

The Rock talked about a future crossover between Marvel and DC (Photo: Warner Bros/Pinterest)

famous american actor Dwayne Johnsonalso know as rock, will make his grand debut in the DCEU in Black Adamfilm based on the homonymous character of DC Comicsproduced by DC Movies and distributed by Warner Bros.that It will hit theaters on October 21.

In just a few months since his involvement in Black Adamthe press and the fans have been delighted with the interpreter’s commitment to embody one of the most powerful characters in the comics of DCnevertheless, this is not the only thing you want on the eve of more hero tapes from the hand of Warner Bros.

During an interview with GamesRadar (via TheDirect), the actor who plays Black Adam in the DCEU, talked about the possibility of doing a crossover in the future between characters from DC and Marvel Studios on the big screen.

Actor Dwayne Johnson appears in costume during a panel promoting the DC Comics superhero film Black Adam at Comic-Con International in San Diego, California, US, July 23, 2022. REUTERS/Bing Guan

rock He made it clear that he believes that characters from both companies should cross paths one day, and he is optimistic that this can happen in the future.

“I’m an optimist… just my nature is optimistic. And especially when it comes to creativity. Especially when it comes to movies. And especially when it comes to DC’s pantheon of superheroes and supervillains. Across the street, we have Marvel’s pantheon of superheroes and supervillains. For me, not only can they exist, but in my opinion they should intersect one day, ”he stressed.

These statements by the famous histrion of successful films such as GBaywatch, A Spy and a Half, Rampage: Devastation and several more come after Warner Bros would join Discovery to give life to Warner Bros Discovery, a new brand that would seek to restructure all its content, as well as to give life to another streaming channel, ending HBOMax.

FILE PHOTO: The Warner Bros logo is seen during the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity in Cannes, France, June 22, 2022. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/File Photo

This is important to mention, since one of the revolutionary changes that the new conglomerate of shareholders will have, which is the owner of popular brands such as HBO, CNN, Warner Bros., Eurosport and DC Comics is your wish for build and expand a Cinematic Universe like that of its greatest competitor Marvel Studios, having his “Kevin Feige”, within 10 years.

It should be remembered that David Zaslav, CEO of Warner Bros Discovery recently hired as a consultant Alan Hornformer co-chair of Walt Disney Studios from 2012 to 2020 and head of Kevin Feig, the current director of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

“It’s very similar to the structure that Alan Horn, Bob Iger and Kevin Feige created to great effect at Disney. We believe we can build a much stronger and sustainably growing business from DC”, he highlighted when the integration of Warner Bros and Discovery.

Comics between Marvel and DC Comics (Photo: Fourth World)

This is not the first time that both multinational companies try to contribute inch by inch to give their avid followers an anxious inter-editorial crossover to relate, in a single universe, the heroes and villains of DC and Marvel Comics.

In 1996 both companies launched a limited series of four publications under the name Marvel Comicsvs DC, the series was written by Ron Marz and Peter David and in it the heroes and villains of each company faced each other to decide which universe was the best and consequently which of the publishers would survive.

Among the most prominent crossovers that occurred in that brief saga of comics can be seen a Batman vs Captain America, Spider-Man vs SuperBoy, Wolverine vs Lobo and several more confrontations.

