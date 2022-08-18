The psychological condition of Angelina Jolie’s daughter that made her dress as a man – Metro World News

The children of celebrities attract much more attention than they would like and for a couple of years, the daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt She was the center of media attention for her particular way of dressing, since she only wore men’s clothing, which sparked a controversy around her upbringing.

Although it is more and more common for people to express their personality through their clothing without being judged, celebrities seem not to get rid of bad looks at all times, that was what happened with Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, who not only used men’s clothes, but kept his hair very short, but now it has changed and questions have begun to arise.

The reason Shiloh Jolie-Pitt dressed as a boy

Recently the girl has been attracting all the attention after appearing in a series of videos on the networks, where she flaunts her great talent for dancing, in these videos she can be seen wearing baggy clothes, but certainly, and as many highlight , now it seems that he has rediscovered his feminine side.

Around this topic, some media have speculated that Shiloh could have suffered from gender dysphoria, which is defined as “a feeling of discomfort or anguish that people whose gender identity differs from the sex assigned at birth or from the characteristics sex-related physical

This condition is certainly very common and over the years the people who go through it have been able to express it openly, as was the case with the daughter of Angelina and Brad. Over time, the condition may disappear or lead to an imminent gender change.

How did Angelina Jolie deal with raising her daughter?

Throughout her growth, the actress spoke in different interviews about her daughter, even stating that “She likes to dress like a boy, she wants to be like a boy. We had to cut his hair.”

In addition, he added that “He likes to wear men’s things. She believes that she is like one of her brothers” and that for a moment in her childhood she asked to be called John or Peter. We will have to see how the talented dancer continues to develop, as she surely has the support of her family and fans.