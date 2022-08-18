The private videos published by the former Britney Spears that sparked a scandal

Although it seemed that Britney Spears He had finally achieved peace in his life, after freeing himself from the legal guardianship of his father, James Spears, and finally getting married in an emotional and private celebration with his partner, the actor Sam Asgharisomething ruined his happiness.

After settling in his new mansion, valued at 11.8 million dollars, and enjoying a romantic honeymoon in French Polynesia, a new confrontation began, this time with kevin federlinethe father of her children, Sean and Jayden.

The dancer, with whom the pop princess was in a relationship between 2002 and 2007, came out to speak publicly about Britney Spears and assured that her children, aged 15 and 16, are ashamed of their mother for their behavior on social networks.

Quickly, the singer came out to respond through her Instagram account and said: “I am saddened to know that my ex-husband has decided to discuss the relationship between my children and I… As we all know, raising teenagers is never easy for anyone. I am concerned that the reason he gives is based on my Instagram. It was long before Instagram… I gave them everything. I only have one word: pain.

Now, kevin federline retracted the bet and decided to publish a series of conversations he had Britney Spears with their children to demonstrate what the bond they had was like. “I can’t sit idly by and let my children be blamed after everything they’ve been through. Although it hurts us a lot, as a family we decided to post these videos,” she wrote.

In the first of the videos that Federline uploaded to her social networks, Britney is seen entering the rooms of young people and asking them to respect her: “You have to start treating me as a woman who has value. I am a woman, be good to me, do you understand? In another of them, they are seen arguing on top of a car because one of the young people entered an ice cream parlor without shoes.

Britney Spears with her children

The images, which are of a private nature, generated repudiation in a matter of minutes and kevin federline decided to delete them. This could cause you some legal conflicts with Britney Spears. It is for this reason that the singer’s lawyer came out to talk to Page Six about it: “Britney loves her children… Federline’s decision to post videos of when they were 11 and 12 years old is abhorrent… He created legal problems for himself same for issues that go beyond cyberbullying and cyberbullying.”

In addition, the lawyer assured that the singer did not know that she was being recorded at that time, for which it is a total violation of privacy. “Britney Spears is an icon, a talented, brilliant and hard-working person who everyone loves,” he added.