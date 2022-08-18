The outstanding and elegant look of Angelina Jolie to go grocery shopping in a simple dress

Called countless times the most beautiful woman in the world, Angelina Jolie does not lose her style even when she goes to do her daily shopping. She was recently spotted dazzling in some gorgeous dress pajamas as she waited to board a plane. The mother of Shiloh Jolie Pitt Even though she remains somewhat distant from the big screen – her range of releases per year is nothing like that of a decade ago – she continues to be one of the most beloved celebrities, as well as a beacon for fashion lovers, for her different outfits, such as the simple but elegant dress which we will talk about today.

It is also true that Angelina Jolie She made a radical change in her image, she went from being the bad girl of Hollywood who carried the blood of her then-love Billy Bob Thorton in a gem and had strange tattoos and customs; her to become a UN envoy, her and a proud mother of six children, as well as starting a family with Brad Pitt. Perhaps the only thing that she kept was her accurate vision when choosing her outfits, from pants, a dress, tops, or skirts, everything she wears will become a trend.

the philanthropist Angelina Joliehas been in the news for his incredible style even to go to the supermarket with his son Knox Jolie-Pitt. Most mortals wear either sweatpants or leggings, at most perhaps denim pants or jeans. But of course the mother of Shiloh he is not like any mortal, so he has gone out to buy his groceries in a beautiful and fresh dress white, as elegant as it is comfortable.

This white dress in which Angelina Jolie worn shines for its simplicity and comfort, while looking super glamorous. In addition, the mother of Shiloh Jolie Pitt decided to accompany the dress with also comfortable sandals, and completed her look with a beautiful clutch bag.

Continuing with the simple style of this dressthe mother of Shilo Jolie Pitt she was shown without makeup and with her hair down; She also wore glasses from the new Prada collection. Angelina Jolie It showed that beyond being an actress, producer and director, she has time to spend quality time with her son Knox and do the shopping that everyone needs.