The only DC villain who could beat Batman

Batman is one of the most resourceful superheroes in the DC Extended Universe and he’s up for just about any threat except this villain. Attention!

Batman demonstrated in the DC Extended Universe being one of the most capable superheroes, even defeating Superman thanks to a well thought out battle plan and the help of the kryptonite that weakened the Man of Steel allowing Bruce Wayne to take advantage of that situation and be the winner of the battle of greatest gladiator in history as defined by Lex Luthor.

Ben Affleck gave to Batman an intimidating presence and many celebrated this new version of the hero who seems to be an unstoppable mythological beast thanks to the size of the actor who entered the gym to make this superhero even more incredible. The bar was high after the conscientious work that Christian Bale had done in the saga of the Knight of the Night directed by Christopher Nolan.

So… Which villain can defeat the Batman of Ben Affleck? Recall that the actor and director was going to be creatively responsible for a new solo installment of the superhero and at that time he chose an antagonist who has all the capabilities to face Bruce Wayne, even defeating the Gotham City vigilante in combat. hand to hand.

The villain who can beat Batman!

We are talking about Deathstrokethat in the DC Extended Universe Is interpreted by joe manganiello. This villain has great physical qualities in addition to being trained in different martial arts and being an expert in the use of knives and firearms. All of this makes him a villain who poses a threat to any superhero who gets in his way. Until Batman!

Slade Wilson’s secret is that in the past he underwent a special treatment with a serum that empowered him by giving him strength, speed and endurance beyond the limit of any ordinary human being. So he used his new abilities to pursue a mercenary career that pitted him against different superheroes and in the DC Extended Universe was given the chance to work for Lex Luthor.

Ben Affleck had decided to use Deathstroke as the antagonist in his movie Batman making this villain a true unstoppable beast that could leave Bruce Wayne with nothing because he already knew his secret identity and Slade has all the necessary skills to face the Bat of Gotham face to face. It would have been an interesting entry in the DC Extended Universe for which many continue to campaign on social networks.