The news about the baby of Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson

The new member of the family is a mystery

Khloé and Tristan become parents again

The controversial relationship between the NBA star and the influencers does not stop giving script twists. During last November, and after a very complicated reconciliation, the couple formalized their plans to be parents again through a surrogate womb. The good news was hidden from the press due to the demands of the sisters’ reality script.

When the waters seemed calm between the two, the news came out at the beginning of the year that Tristan had fathered a child with another woman. This fact, which according to what is told in the reality show “The Kardashians” It was quite a surprise for Khloé, who decided to cut off the relationship with the father of her daughter for the second time.

A few days ago, the best-kept exclusive of the family finally came to light. It is a pity that it coincided with the lowest moment of the couple.

To this day, Khloé has not published anything about her son, who we only know is male. However, it seems that the custody of the newborn would correspond to KhloéTristán being able to be present in his son’s life when he wanted and his obligations allowed him.

This custody agreement is not as surprising as it seems, since their daughter, TrueThompson, Lives with his mother. Finally, it only remains to know the baby’s namewhose unknown seems to be prolonging and it is possible that it will be revealed in the new season of the family reality show, with a premiere date in September