The new Mark Wahlberg project that promises a lot

After “Uncharted” Y “Father Stu”, Mark Wahlberg confirms a new project in partnership between Apple Original Films and Skydance Media and with Simon Cellan Jones in the director’s chair.

The director and the actor will meet on screen again after the adventure film “Arthur the King“, in this action comedy written by David Coggeshall.

Wahlberg to Star in and Produce Action Comedy “The Family Plan”

The film will focus on a father from a suburban town who must elope with his family. to when an account from the past comes back to haunt him.

Wahlberg, who will produce the film, became news in recent weeks after a series of racist crimes of which he was the architect, as well as several accusations of drug trafficking, were revealed. According to what the Today I Found It site specifies, Wahlberg joined a gang that trafficked drugs in his neighborhood for two years during his adolescence, in addition to intimidating young African Americans by shouting: “Kill the blacks.”

after passing 45 days in prison at Deer Island Juvenile Correctional Facility, the actor He assured that his life had changed and that he was no longer interested in getting into trouble with the law. For him, that was the moment when he clicked and fully immersed himself in the Catholic faith that he still professes today and about which he usually speaks without taboos on his networks.

It was thanks to his conversion that He was encouraged to give his vocation a real chance, beginning in 1994 a prolific career in the cinema that took him through all genres and today he is very excited about this project that will have him both in front of and behind the camera.

While the cast that will accompany him is being defined, he supervises, together with Simon Cellan Jones, the script by David Coggeshall.

