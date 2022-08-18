the most handsome man in the world

08.18.2022 10:32 p.m.

Jordan’s Prince Hussein gets engaged to Rajwa Khaled

Wedding bells are ringing in Jordan! As reported by Rania from Jordan, her son, prince hussein bin Al Abdullah is engaged to Rajwa Khaled. The 28-year-old will marry his girlfriend, who studied Architecture on the Syracuse UniversityIn New York.

“I didn’t think it was possible to have so much joy in my heart. Congratulations to my eldest son and his future wife, Rajwa”, the queen of Jordan has published on her social networks with a photograph of the moment of the announcement, in the house that the bride’s family has in Riyadh, in the presence of the Abdullah kings and Rania from Jordan.

Prince Hussein bin Abdullah with his fiancée Rajwa Khaled and the Queen of Jordan / @queenrania

Rick Astley and his new video for ‘Never gonna give you up’

This spring Rick Astley re-released his first album Whenever You Need Somebody, to celebrate the 35th anniversary of its launch. The album was the most popular song of hers, never gonna give you upwhich made him sell up 40 million copies Worldwide. Now, she has gone a step further and has decided to re-record the video of the legendary song, with a completely eighties aesthetic and even repeating some shots. Of course it’s for an ad. The result is this.

Millie Bobby Brown is going to college

the protagonist of Stranger Things, Millie Bobby Brownhas already turned 18 and wants live the university stage like any other teenager. That is why the young woman has enrolled at Purdue University, in Indiana, to study Social work. However, the young woman will take distance classes in order to continue her career as an interpreter.

Actress Millie Bobby Brown / EP

Pete Davidson will appear very little in ‘The Kardashians’

The second season of The Kardashians is about to premiere on Disney + and the trailer revealed that Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian’s partner at the time of recording, would appear in this new installment. However, now Page Six has ensured that the presence of the actor is minimal. “Davidson is a very private person. He is in the background the world of reality It is not made for people like Pete”, they assure from the aforementioned medium.

The comedian Pete Davidson / EFE

Elon Musk makes fun of his ex-girlfriend Grimes

Singer Grimes He has shared on his social networks the desire to get an aesthetic touch-up for have elf ears“. A comment that has sparked the laughter of some Internet users, including his ex-partner, Elon Musk: “The Disadvantage of Leprechaun Ear Surgery Probably Outweighs the Advantage“, The millionaire replied.

Elon Musk and his ex-girlfriend Grimes / EP

Cardi B gets her face tattooed

The places where celebrities decide to get tattooed are becoming more and more unusual. The last, face. This is how Cardi B has done it. Apparently, the singer the jaw area has been tattooed with what appears to be a set of letters. However, neither she nor her tattoo artist have revealed exactly what it is.

Cardi B tattoos her face / NETWORKS

Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks break up after three years of relationship

Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks have decided to end their romance after three years of relationship. Apparently, the decision was made by Miley Cyrus’ ex-boyfriend “a couple of months ago”. According to a close source, “I didn’t want to be tied as work has improved since the pandemic ended.”

Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks / EP

Beatriz de York, on vacation in Marbella

The princess Beatrice of York is spending a few days on vacation marbella with her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, their daughter Sienna, 10 months, and Wolfie, 6 years old. According to the newspaper The Times The daughter of Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew is staying in the same house in Marbella where she was in 2009 when she celebrated her 21st birthday.

Princess Beatrice of York / EP

JLo and Ben Affleck already have someone to marry them for the second time

The couple’s second wedding of the year already has a master of ceremonies. Is about Jay Shettythe presenter of a popular podcast called OnPurposewhich had the singer among its guests.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in Paris / EP

The most handsome man in the world is a singer

Actors or models have always led the rankings of the most handsome men in the world, but times change. The survey opened by TC Candler in social networks has determined that henry cavill is no longer the favorite of thousands of users, but the singer of btsKim Nam-joon.

BTS singer Kim Nam-joon

.