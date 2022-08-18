Epic Games’ battle royale continues to collaborate with incredible personalities. Now, a popular singer has arrived in the video game.





The most famous rapper came to Fortnite

Eminem it is one of the most important artists in the entire history of rap, and now it’s teamed up with one of the most popular video games of all time. Unlike most of the collaborations that the battle royale of Epic Games does, the rapper, for now, will not have skins or objects in the game, but his songs are the ones that can be heard during the games. Every time a player gets on a vehicle on the Fortnite Island you have the ability to tune into some radio stations, and Idols Radio only plays Eminem songs.

Eminem’s songs in Fortnite

at the station Idol Radiowhich players can tune each time they get into a vehicle in a battle royale match, you can listen to some songs of the american rapper. The Eminem songs that play on the radio are the following:

Godzilla (ft. Juice WRLD)

(ft. Juice WRLD) headlights (feat. Nate Russ)

(feat. Nate Russ) phenomenal

higher

not afraid

Venom

lighters (feat. Bruno Mars)

(feat. Bruno Mars) fail

Monster (feat. Rihanna)

(feat. Rihanna) walk on water (ft. Beyonce)

(ft. Beyonce) berzerk

Survival

Eminem came to Fortnite



Will there be new Eminem stuff in Fortnite?

From the social networks of the battle royale of Epic Games they announced that the singer would come to the game only through his songs, which are heard on a radio station within the games. However, fans are not losing hope that this is just an introduction to including more Eminem memorabilia in Fortnite, such as items or even the realization of a virtual concert. But, At the moment, we can only enjoy the rapper’s songs while using a vehicle in the battle royale.

