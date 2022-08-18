the most attractive and harmless muscle deformity

The genetics is capricious and inheriting that trait we yearn for from one of our parents is just like playing the lottery. Sometimes we wish that our children inherit that color of eyes, that fine skin or that wonderful hair. Other times we prefer exactly the opposite, please don’t let scoliosis, myopia or flat feet get involved in the cast!

Nevertheless, There are body features that, although they seem like a positive attributeeven attractive and desireable, actually are some physical problem without much importance.

That is the case of the formation of the dimples. Did you know that it is a muscular deformity? At NovaMás we explain it to you in detail.

The dimples: a muscle deformity

The skin is the largest organ we have in the human body. It has several layers to insulate it and help conserve heat, but it has many other functions. For example, the hypodermis, which is the layer that is located in the innermost part of the body, is where the muscle fibers that end up adhering to the outer skin through tensor filaments.

Although we are all biologically similar, each body has its own characteristics and traits and, despite the fact that scientists confirm that dimpling does not respond to a predominant genethere are people who are affected by a shorter musculature that is transmitted from generation to generation.

This affects the body’s elasticity, the ease of having contractures or the appearance of dimples.

Yes, you read that right, a shorter muscle produces greater stretching and, therefore, greater tension in the layers of the skin that in certain areas can cause a depression on the outsideforming the dimple.

This is the reason why this cheek defect appears mainly when the person who is affected smilessince certain muscles of the face are activated.

They can also form in other areas of the bodysuch as elbows, knees or back, but the most common are those that appear on the cheeks and chin -find out everything about the Dimple of Venus in this article-.

A curiosity: it is possible that the dimples of the cheeks disappear with timeall the tissues lose firmness and elasticity, so the tensions between the shorter muscles and the tightness of the skin are reduced and these cavities cease to form on the outside.

Celebrities with dimples

They are considered a beauty symbolbut actually the dimples only 20% of the population have them naturally. However, in groups where image prevails and cosmetic surgery touch-ups are the order of the day, marks on the cheeks are more common than we might think.

A clear example can be found in the film industry: 60% of Hollywood actresses have dimples on their cheeks. Some of the best known celebrities who have these flattering indentations on their faces are Cameron Diaz, Anne Hathaway, Kirsten Dunst and also men like Joseph Gordon Levitt and Matthew McConaughey, among many others.