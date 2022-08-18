The moment that made Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck cry at their wedding

According to a woman who works as a witness in the chapel where the couple was married last weekend, the artists could not contain their tears from the emotion of reading their vows. In a statement for the program good morning americathe employee of The Little White Chapelnamed Kenosha Portis, revealed that the moment “was very exciting” and assured that Jennifer and Ben arrived without a reservation.

“We were about to close and we had a special guest who arrived unannounced. I trembled a little when I saw that it was Jennifer Lopez who was preparing to get married,” said the woman. In addition to ensuring that the celebrities wrote “very sweet” vows.

“I started shaking a little bit, like, ‘This is Jennifer Lopez we are getting ready to marry!'” A witness working at The Little White Chapel in Las Vegas reveals new details on the Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s surprise low-key wedding ceremony. https://t.co/6zEoHjXtDW pic.twitter.com/5geqm7LnUT — Good Morning America (@GMA)

July 19, 2022

“They were both excited. they cried together. His children were there behind them. Jennifer was wearing a beautiful and elegant beige lace dress. She had a tail. Her veil was beautiful. Everything was very elegant and beautiful. It was impressive. She had a beautiful white bouquet and he had a boutonniere that went with everything,” she detailed.