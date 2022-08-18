The moment that made Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck cry at their wedding

According to a woman who works as a witness in the chapel where the couple was married last weekend, the artists could not contain their tears from the emotion of reading their vows. In a statement for the program good morning americathe employee of The Little White Chapelnamed Kenosha Portis, revealed that the moment “was very exciting” and assured that Jennifer and Ben arrived without a reservation.

“We were about to close and we had a special guest who arrived unannounced. I trembled a little when I saw that it was Jennifer Lopez who was preparing to get married,” said the woman. In addition to ensuring that the celebrities wrote “very sweet” vows.

They were both excited. they cried together. His children were there behind them. Jennifer was wearing a beautiful and elegant beige lace dress. She had a tail. Her veil was beautiful. Everything was very elegant and beautiful. It was impressive. She had a beautiful white bouquet and he had a boutonniere that went with everything,” she detailed.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reveal new details of their wedding
