The millionaire success that Tom Cruise lives is just the beginning of something much bigger

Tom Cruise He is living one of his best professional stages. There is more to see than Top Gun: Maverick continues to collect more and more money at the box office to the point of becoming the tenth highest-grossing film in history in the United States, even being close to surpassing classics such as titanica. Its global total currently amounts to 1,242.68 million dollars, a figure that, according to media outlets such as Variety, would make the actor pocket up to 100 million in his bank account. However, this stratospheric data could pale in comparison to what Cruise could earn in 2023.

Cruise, unlike most current stars, has agreements whereby, instead of collecting a huge amount of money that exceeds the average income in Hollywood, he prefers to choose to lower his salary on one condition: take an additional percentage of box office receipts.

For example, while actors like Leonardo DiCaprio, Will Smith or Dwayne Johnson will respectively receive a fixed amount of $30, $35 or $22 million for starring Killers of the Flower Moon Martin Scorsese’s drama Emancipation by Antoine Fuqua or Black Adam from Warner and DC, Cruise opted to drop the floor to between $12 and $14 million for the next two Hollywood movies. Mission Impossible, which would be compensated with the additional bonus for collection that his colleagues in the profession will not obtain.

Because as detailed Variety, the actor has a contract that assigns him a percentage of the box office immediately. That is, he takes extra profit before even the study has recovered its investment. At first, it may seem like a risky move, especially when in this post-pandemic era good box office data is not entirely guaranteed. But when you are Tom Cruise and you have the whole world at your feet things change.

And it is that we have already seen with Top Gun: Maverick that this decision has been a success for the actor, who, as we say, has seen his fortune increased by more than 100 million dollars. And if this nostalgic sequel to Tony Scott’s classic has been an unstoppable success, it has highlighted his stardom and has left us with an immense desire to see him perform more crazy things on the big screen, Everything points to the fact that next year the money will rain down again in abundance with Impossible Mission: Death Sentencethe seventh installment of his long-running action saga.

But it is not only necessary to rely on the success of the continuation of top gunbecause with this other saga focused on agent Ethan Hunt We are talking about a franchise that film after film has continued to expand its box office receipts and improve the opinions of critics and audiences. There is more to see than Mission Impossible: Falloutthe sixth and final installment released in 2018, managed to reach $791.6 million worldwide, a figure that increased by more than 100 million compared to the $682.7 that Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation obtained in 2016.

In addition, Cruise also has a blessing that very few can boast. While today’s viewers are mostly attracted to great sagas where the prestige of brands like Marvel is valued above their leading stars, the actor from Mission Impossible continues to show that his name and presence are still strong.

For example, we have already seen that interpreters like Robert Downey Jr He was doing great at Marvel, establishing himself as one of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood. However, once he left the character of Iron Man behind, his adventures in other genres and films such as The Adventures of Doctor Dolittle They ended up with a resounding box office failure. Instead, Cruise, has continued on the crest of the wave even with other minor sagas such as Jack Reacherwhich with a reduced budget of 60 million dollars managed to exceed $218 and develop a sequel.

In addition, the actor has become synonymous with the most daring action cinema. He has been raising the bar with each film, with increasingly extreme sequences, turning his films into fast-paced cinematic experiences. And in return he has managed to create a global interest in discovering his next craze on the big screen, creating anticipation and expectation with guaranteed good box office.

For all this, and added to the figures of Top Gun: Maverickit is almost inevitable to think that Cruise will take us back to theaters en masse next 2023. Also, considering that this next Mission Impossible film is going to be divided into two parts, income could easily be doubled. And between next year and 2024, when the second and final installment is released that aims to be the definitive conclusion of the franchise, the more than 100 million that it has obtained this 2022 would surely be expanded. And without a doubt, it would end up establishing itself as one of the most millionaire stars in Hollywood with a prestige and strength that will be very difficult to beat.

