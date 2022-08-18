The Kardashian Jenner Brothers You Didn’t Know

Digital Millennium

the clan of himas Kardashian Jenner It is one of the best known in the world thanks to its businesses as well as its television series, however, there are some members who do not like to be part of this world.

In Millennium we will tell you who the other members of the family are kardashian jenner and their reasons for not appearing in the series as well as knowing what they do.

Who is Robert Kardashian?

The only son of the famous lawyer robert kardashianbears the same name and is the youngest of the marriage between Robert and Kris, however, his reasons for leaving the program not only they were personal.

Robert Kardashian Jr, bHe did the March 17, 1987 in Los Angeles, California and when he was just four years old he lived through the divorce of his parents and the new marriage of his mother next to Bruce Jenner, who is now known as Caitlyn Jenner.

On his Instagram account, he shares photos of his daughters as well as some publicity photos of him.

The Jenner children

On the other hand, on the side of Kendall and Kylie Jenner There are two other brothers older than them on their father’s side, Bruce, who recently changed gender.

They are Brody, Brandon, Cassandra and Brunt, who only two of them were given the opportunity to appear on the reality show of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Unlike their sisters, they are not part of the spotlight and each one has a profession outside of them, although they maintain little communication with their peers. sisters Kendall and Kylie.

