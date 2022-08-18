The IHRA continues to work against the distortion of the Holocaust

AJN Agency.- Jewish Americans across the country woke up to anti-Semitic letters and fliers delivered to their homes this week, in a continuation of an anti-Jewish campaign by white supremacists.

Letters in plastic bags were placed in various driveways of residents in Jacksonville, Florida.

“We’re right across the street from a school,” Amber Wilson told First Coast News. “A lot of children live here. We don’t want this kind of thing here. It feels really violating to know that that was even in this neighborhood.”

“Extremely disturbed to learn of another anti-Semitic flier distribution incident on Long Island, this time in Freeport,” the New York and New Jersey chapter of the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) wrote. “We continue to speak out against this hate and anti-Semitism, which has no place in our community.”

Afaf Nasher, executive director of the New York chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), condemned the flyers, saying, “This increased presence of Nazi-inspired racial supremacist propaganda on our doorsteps is a chilling reminder that we are confronted with the brazen intent of extremists to fuel hatred in our neighborhoods. CAIR-NY condemns these anti-Jewish flyers and reaffirms our solidarity with our Jewish brothers.”

The images on the Long Island flyers were branded with the logo of the Goim Defense League, a white nationalist organization that appears to be responsible for most of the campaign. As with the materials distributed this week, they are often packed in plastic bags and placed in front of houses.

This month, the GDL published flyers with content similar to those on Long Island in Nashville, Tennessee, according to images shared by the NGO Stop Anti-Semitism.

The flyers also contained a list of Jewish NGOs and pictures of American politicians with Stars of David on their foreheads.

Other GDL pamphlets were left outside homes in Redding, California on July 24, AnewsCafe reported.

Neo-Nazis demonstrated outside the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit the same day in Tampa, Florida, distributing GDL pamphlets.

On January 23, hundreds of plastic bags filled with pebbles and letters were distributed to homes in Miami, Florida. The same flyers were found outside a Melbourne synagogue a week earlier.

According to Curb Antisemitism, the GDL has been distributing anti-Jewish conspiracy materials for four years.

The GDL, whose name is a parody of the name of the Jewish Defense League and the ADL, maintains a “clone” YouTube channel called “Goyim TV.” Jon Minadeo Jr. of Petaluma has been identified by Stopping Anti-Semitism as the leader of the group.

The white nationalist group has not limited itself to its letter-writing campaign. Guests at the Beverly Hilton were harassed by GDL members dressed as Nazi brownshirts in May.

In 2020, the GDL made headlines when Minadeo hung signs above a Los Angeles overpass.

Likewise, three anti-Semitic incidents plagued Montgomery County in Maryland two weeks ago, police revealed, saying they had responded to “three incidents of racist graffiti in Maryland County.”

Local police announced that they are investigating anti-Semitic graffiti found in an area of ​​Bethesda Trolley Trail Maryland, anti-Semitic writing found on a bridge, and an anti-Semitic poster in St. Paul Park in Kensington.

State delegate representing Maryland’s 16th District, Ariana Kelly, said on Twitter that “hate has no place in our community.”

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich shared in a statement that he is “saddened, upset and, frankly, disgusted by the racist vandalism.”