The guests and some details of the wedding party of JLo and Ben Affleck

(CRHoy.com) Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck They will have their long-awaited wedding party this weekend and they are expected to throw the house out the window.

The celebration It will be in the mansion that the actor has in Georgia, where he was going to marry JLo almost 20 years ago. Now, they are preparing a three-day celebration.

According to international media such as Page Six and TMZ, the event will start on Friday with a dinner. Saturday will be the ceremony and the party, while on Sunday, they will give a barbecue and a picnic to their family and close friends.

Ben wants his wife to be the main protagonist of the event and she will wear a dress designed by Ralph Lauren, in Italy.

“Everything will be to JLo’s liking. Ben wants all the focus to be on her and her big day,” a source told Page Six.

As it was such an emotional celebration for them, they wanted to invite very close people such as Matt Damon, Jimmy Kimmel and the actor’s younger brother, Casey Affleck, among other members of the show.

It is the same artist who has been in charge of planning everythingwith the advice of event planner to the stars, Colin Cowie, who has been 100% focused on the event and wants “a royal wedding of epic proportions,” according to Page Six.

Apparently, the wedding exclusive was sold to Vogue magazine.