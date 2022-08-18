The free game that mixes Minecraft with zombies and is all the rage on Steam
This acclaimed title has more than 90 percent positive reviews on the Valve platform and gathers an average of 25,000 players per day.
In addition to counting discounts, promotions and important offers every day, Steam It also has many free games of excellent quality, among which CSGO, PUBG, Lost Ark, Dota 2, Apex Legends and many more stand out. but there are others free to play that are not so famous on the platform and that bring together thousands of players.
The game that mixes Minecraft with zombies, is free and is all the rage on Steam
unturned is an independent sandbox title released in 2017, with option multiplayer, that mixes the aesthetics of Minecraft with zombies and survival. It currently has more than 90 percent positive reviews and averages 25 thousand users every day.
Over the course of the adventure, groups of players must annihilate zombies, get supplies to build and fortify areas, as well as negotiate with other people. The game is obviously based on exploration, because it also allows you to create maps.
“Forage for wild fruits and vegetables, hunt animals for fur and meat, fish for food, grow your own plants and make sure they get water. Look for shelters to stay warm during storms, ”says the summary of Unturned.
System requirements to play Unturned
MINIMUM:
- OS: Windows 7 SP1+
- Processor: 3GHz
- Memory: 8GB RAM
- DirectX: Version 10
- Storage: 4 GB of available space
RECOMMENDED:
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit
- Processor: 4GHz
- Memory: 16GB RAM
- DirectX: Version 11
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 6 GB of available space
