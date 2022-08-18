The free brawler royale from the creators of Fortnite is now available

Epic Games announced the arrival of this free-to-play fighting game that can be played on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and PS5.





Epic Games announced that as of today It is now available for PC on the Epic Games Store, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One this original free-to-play fighting game, ideal to play with friends on any of the platforms on which it is played.











The free brawler royale from the creators of Fortnite that is now available

rumblerverse is the Iron Galaxy brawler battle royale that was released FREE this Thursday, August 18 and that allows PC, Xbox and PlayStation users to play through the streets and towers of Grapital City with super entertaining and dynamic gameplay.

Solo players will be able to break into Grapital City whenever they want and will find a variety of ways to engage in battle. In addition, you can also enjoy the Duo Mode, which allows players to play with a friend and not have to enter the battlefield alone.

Official Rumbleverse Trailer



Rumbleverse long its first season

Along with the long-awaited launch of the game, Rumbleverse launches its first season this Thursday, August 18which also offers the Battle Pass with new content, such as the Founder’s Pack, which will give even more free accessories.

don’t miss a thing Receive the latest Gaming news and more!

It may interest you



