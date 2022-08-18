The failed affair between Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves

Everything happened on the set of Speed, which in Spanish was known as Maximum speed. It was 1993, Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock were the protagonists of the next action film by Jan de Bont whose shooting took place in the streets of Los Angeles.

Reeves played detective Jack Traven who had to prevent a bomb from exploding on a crowded public service bus… but the terrorist (Dennis Hopper) made it difficult for him: the device would activate when the vehicle reached 80 kilometers per hour. and it would explode if it slowed down from that speed. Sandra Bullock was Annie, a young passenger who ends up driving the bus.

A special chemistry developed between the two. Years later, on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Bullock commented, “It was hard for me to be serious. He looked at me and I, I don’t know, I laughed… I remember how sweet and beautiful he was (…) I never went out with him. I guess there was something about me that he didn’t like.”

During the filming of Speed, a tragic event increased the mutual trust of the actors: Reeves lost his best and only friend in Hollywood, River Phoenix, who died of an overdose. Bullock became the leading man’s main support as he tried to deal with grief as filming progressed.

“She was super talented in any situation. We had to do crazy things, but she was so authentic, and so nice and smart. She exuded authenticity. It was a joy to have her around her and to work with her,” Reeves acknowledged many years later on Entertainment Tonight. “It was nice to go to work for her,” he added.

The truth is that a romance between the two never materialized, but Speed ​​was a box office success that catapulted Bullock’s career and strengthened Reeves’s. Years later, the couple returned to star in a film, a thriller by Argentinean Alejandro Argresti, La casa del lago.

His close friends say that Sandra and Keanu are good friends and see each other twice a year.