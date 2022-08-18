The electric Audis from The Gray Man
As the official automotive brand of the film, four Audi vehicles were featured, including the fully electric Audi RS e-tron GT and Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron, as well as the Audi RS 7 Sportback and Audi R8 Coupe.
“The Gray Man” is an action thriller that was released on July 22, 2022. with great prominence of car chases.
Tricks in the movies have historically been a subject of great attraction for viewers, because seeing how some shots are made allows us to understand that certain situations have been represented with such realism.
In movies involving car scenes, that has always been a difficult point to resolve. Gone are those scenes with the actors sitting in a static car, simulating that they were driving, while a movie was playing in the background with the movement that the car should be making.
The refinement came by mounting the cars on hydraulic benches in studios or on very low trailers that left the wheels very close to touching the ground, but allowed the actors to do their jobs without having to drive.
And that seems to be the key, particularly in times when road safety is a recurring theme and an accident or simply an image in which it is seen as a person not paying attention to traffic but to other occupations would not be good publicity. Everything is a debate and deserves to be taken into account.
