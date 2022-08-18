The electric Audis from The Gray Man

As the official automotive brand of the film, four Audi vehicles were featured, including the fully electric Audi RS e-tron GT and Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron, as well as the Audi RS 7 Sportback and Audi R8 Coupe.

Hydraulic systems and mounts designed not to transmit vibrations abounded on the Audi cars in the movie

The Audi R8 Coupe V10 with a gasoline engine is another of the brand’s models that shines in the film.

“The Gray Man” is an action thriller that was released on July 22, 2022. with great prominence of car chases.

Tricks in the movies have historically been a subject of great attraction for viewers, because seeing how some shots are made allows us to understand that certain situations have been represented with such realism.

The 100% electric Audi Q4 Sportback with which the German brand debuts in cinema making the technical production of the cars.

The imposing Audi E-Tron GT the car of the protagonist of the series The Gray Man released by Netflix last month

In movies involving car scenes, that has always been a difficult point to resolve. Gone are those scenes with the actors sitting in a static car, simulating that they were driving, while a movie was playing in the background with the movement that the car should be making.

The avant-garde premiere of The Gray Man was attended by the stars of the series and a large group of Audi executives, in addition to the iconic 100% electric RS GT placed at the entrance.

Audi actively collaborated in the making of the film. Its executives paraded through the stages where their cars had to make presentations and showed the qualities of the brand’s new electric cars.

The refinement came by mounting the cars on hydraulic benches in studios or on very low trailers that left the wheels very close to touching the ground, but allowed the actors to do their jobs without having to drive.

The Audi RS e-tron GT was the star at the world premiere of the new Netflix series

And that seems to be the key, particularly in times when road safety is a recurring theme and an accident or simply an image in which it is seen as a person not paying attention to traffic but to other occupations would not be good publicity. Everything is a debate and deserves to be taken into account.

