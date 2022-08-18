The director of ‘District 9’ continues to portray a bleak future in this exciting allegory that comes to Netflix

A cast led by Matt Damon and Jodie Foster makes it clear that Neill Blomkamp had made a very important budget jump in 2013 after surprising both locals and strangers with ‘District 9’, a forceful odyssey of urban and anti-alien science fiction that he shot with great pleasure and few means. Hollywood paid attention to that first show of force and Sony financed it ‘Elysium‘, which you can watch on Netflix.

Aesthetically along the same lines, also portraying a future transformed by radical changes (the alien invasion in ‘District 9’, the brutal division of humanity here), Blomkamp went to great lengths in ‘Elysium’ with what he does best. That is, roll Fast-paced action and brutal violence, and sophisticated special effects but with a craft touch.

In ‘Elysium’ he tells how in the year 2159, human beings are divided into two groups: the rich, who live on the Elysium space station, and everyone else, who survives as best they can on a post-apocalyptic Earth devastated by overpopulation. Foster’s ruler tries to stop Earthmen from reaching the space station, but with the help of a second-hand exoskeleton that turns him into a super-powered human, an Earthling outcast (Damon) decides to fight for class equality.

An ambitious scenario that Blomkamp does not handle as precisely as ‘District 9’ due to its large scale, but that it still provides a few high-octane action sequences and a blunt, fractious message.. The icing on the cake: thirty initial minutes that are among the best and most furious that the director of ‘Chappie’ has ever shot.