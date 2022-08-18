The dark side of Kim Kardashian

Ads

The feud between Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and Taylor Swift goes back a long time. You may recall that it all started when West interrupted Swift’s acceptance speech at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards (via Billboard). The performers eventually made amends, but unfortunately that wasn’t the end of their beef. In 2016, West released his controversial song, “Famous”, which included the lyrics “I feel Taylor and I could still have sex, why? I made that bitch famous ”. The song was accompanied by a music video featuring sculptures that resembled a group of celebrities in bed together. Swift, Kardashian, and West were the celebrities depicted by the nude figures.

As you can imagine, Swift – and most of the Internet – seemed to be blown away by “Famous” and its music video. The “Blank Space” singer indirectly addressed West’s song lyrics during her 2016 Grammys acceptance speech. Soon after, Kardashian spoke in defense of West in an interview with GQ, claiming that Swift had given him permission to include lyrics about her on “Famous”. Swift’s team denied this claim, via E! News, but Kardashian starred again in the star during an episode of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” in 2016. Even after the back and forth on the leaked footage of the much-debated phone call between West and Swift, this controversy isn’t over yet. Resolved.