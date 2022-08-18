The constitutionality of the preliminary rejection of the claim in constitutional processes | The law

In article 6 of the NCPConst., it has been arranged that “[d]In accordance with the purposes of the constitutional processes for the defense of fundamental rights, in the constitutional processes of habeas corpus, amparo, habeas data and compliance, the preliminary rejection of the claim does not proceed.

From this text it is possible to notice that the justification for the prohibition of preliminary rejection is based on the purpose of the constitutional processes of defending fundamental rights. Thus, strictly speaking, such justification does not reach the compliance processes, but only the constitutional processes of freedom. Even more so when it is possible to maintain that compliance with the law is not a fundamental right[1]. Consequently, the decision to prohibit the preliminary rejection is unjustified in relation to the compliance process, it is therefore an arbitrary decision, that is, it is an unconstitutional decision, contrary to the principle of reasonableness contained in article 200 of the Constitution, for which it must be intended to be inapplicable in specific cases, or to be left without effect with general scope in the ruling of unconstitutionality that the Constitutional Court will issue in File No. 0030-2021-PI/TC.

In relation to the constitutional processes of freedom, it is necessary to note that their purpose is to protect the constitutional content of fundamental rights as a way not only to ensure the full validity of the Constitution, but also as an effective way to promote its full validity. of human dignity. This is an especially valuable purpose, since it is aimed at ensuring compliance with the rule of maximum value in our legal system (article 51 of the Constitution), and to ensure the full realization of the person, which is valid as the “supreme goal of society and the State” (article 1 of the Constitution).

This being the case, it will be necessary to agree to recognize that it is especially important to have the greatest certainty and security possible before deciding to reject a constitutional claim aimed at protecting a fundamental right. In other words, due to the value of the purpose of constitutional processes, the undue rejection of a constitutional demand for freedom turns out to be especially harmful. In this way, it is justified to ensure, to the greatest extent possible, the legal, procedural and material validity of the decision to reject a constitutional claim.

A first moment in which it is possible to reject the demand occurs at the time of its qualification. To achieve such insurance, the legislator has decided that the judge adopts such a decision after having heard the alleged aggressor. That is to say, it prohibits the preliminary rejection of the claim, not so much to favor the defendant alleged aggressor of fundamental rights, but to have the best elements of judgment after listening to him that will allow him to make the right decision to reject or not the constitutional claim. . For this reason, the Legislator has established that “[s]and with the brief that answers the claim, the judge concludes that it is inadmissible (…), he may issue a sentence dispensing with the single hearing” (article 12 NCPConst., last paragraph).

Making the decision after listening to the respondent increases the chances of not making a mistake in the decision. In this way, the possibilities of ensuring to a greater extent the valuable purpose pursued by the constitutional processes of freedom are increased. Consequently, it is not an unconstitutional measure that sacrifices the powers of the judge. What it is about is a justified measure of greater assurance of the purpose pursued by the constitutional processes of freedom.

Such reasonableness is also built from the concrete reality. No one hides the judicial practice, not least, of initially rejecting the request for protection in an undue manner. Not in a few cases, and with very questionable justification, the judge flatly rejected the constitutional claim; which, after the respective appeals and after many months and even years, reached the Constitutional Court. This, except in exceptional cases[2], ordered the judge of first instance to admit the lawsuit for processing upon detecting an improper preliminary rejection. The damage both to the subjective interest of the specific plaintiff, and to the full validity of the Constitution was intolerable.[3].

In this way, the prohibition of preliminary rejection in the constitutional processes of freedom, not only has theoretical and abstract justification, but also justification in our concrete reality. It is a reasonable prohibition and therefore constitutionally valid. This does not mean, however, that care should not be taken to maintain such reasonableness in the unique circumstances of a specific case. They may be of such a nature as to make application of the prohibition unreasonable. This will be the case when the claim filed is undoubtedly an absurd claim, by law and/or by the facts invoked. In these cases, the justification for the prohibition of preliminary rejection disappears, and the judge has not only the power, but also the obligation, to disapply the prohibition of preliminary rejection.

It will be the second instance or the Constitutional Court that will be in charge of identifying and neutralizing improper preliminary rejections, but, there is no doubt that, since it is not the first option, the judge will be forced to ensure the origin of the preliminary rejection, with the consequent benefit for the protection of the constitutional content of fundamental rights.

[2] Thus, for example, in the sentence to EXP. No. 02988-2009-PA/TC, the Constitutional Court, after noting the improper preliminary rejection of the lawsuit, said that “What remains to be analyzed is whether it is appropriate to declare the nullity of resolution number seventeen dated April 8, 2008, current on page 307, and everything that has been done subsequently and order the judge of first instance to rule on the merits of the disputed matter or if it is up to this Collegiate to enter immediately to issue a judgment of merit. The fundamental reason for opting for the first alternative is not to affect the right of defense of CENFOTUR, which has been excluded by the lower instances of the process. The reasons for opting for the second consist of not affecting the reasonable duration of the process and the need for urgency that is required for the protection of the rights at stake. As can be seen, on both sides of the scale there are constitutional assets at stake. Therefore, this Court, based on the principle of procedural economy, opts for an alternative and exceptional measure which is not situated at either of the two extremes described. Said measure consists in this same Court ruling on the merits of the disputed matter prior notification of the constitutional tort appeal., conferring to CENFOTUR the exceptional period of 5 business days to allege what it deems appropriate. Once their right to defense has been exercised or the term for it has expired and after hearing the case, it is expedited for final resolution. Rationale 11. Emphasis is added. [3] To continue with the example of the sentence to EXP. No. 02988-2009-PA/TC indicated in the previous note, the first judicial instance unduly rejected the amparo claim outright; and the second instance had confirmed such an unconstitutional decision. That it was an unconstitutional preliminary rejection was confirmed when the Constitutional Court, after deciding to rule on the merits despite the preliminary rejection, and declared the amparo claim founded. Thus he resolved: “2. To declare FOUNDED the amparo claim, for having proven the violation of the constitutional rights to work and protection against arbitrary dismissal; consequently, NULL the arbitrary dismissal to which the plaintiff was subjected. 3. ORGANIZE that the Tourism Training Center (CENFOTUR) replace Mrs. Rosa Sofía Vergara Mejía as a worker in her same job or in another of the same or similar level, within a maximum period of two days, under the warning that the execution judge apply the coercive measures prescribed in article 22 of the Constitutional Procedure Code, with the payment of the costs of the process.”

Luis Castillo Cordova. Principal professor at the University of Piura and Counselor at Rodrigo, Elías & Medrano Abogados.