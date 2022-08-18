the best deal of the day

These hearing aids have a discount of more than 60% difficult to refuse. (Photo: Getty)

The earphones Over time, they have become one of the star accessories in the technological world. It is rare who does not have one to be able to listen to music wherever they go, being the type wireless the most demanded possibly today for the comfort they provide. If you still hadn’t decided on one or you were simply looking for the perfect excuse to change and bet on new ones at a good price, today you’re in luck: we have some with a discount of more than 60% that you can’t miss.

Wire-free headphones are the kings of sound today: they are very comfortable to wear, weigh little and you can take them with you anywhere. The Sesh Evo by Skullcandy they meet all these characteristics and are also planted with a really economic (they are still an entry-level proposal), resulting in a fantastic option for those looking for this type of gadget but do not want to spend a lot.

type truewirelessthey can be used independently (that is, they will work with a single button on the ear) and are resistant to sweat, water and dust (IP55 certification), therefore being perfect for many types of environments or activities, such as practicing sports.

Skullcandy Wireless Headphones – Image: Amazon Mexico

They boast of offering three modes of equalization (of music, movies and podcast) to adjust the sound parameters to the type of content you consume; they come with microphone included so you can use them in hands-free mode, and they incorporate volume control on the body for your comfort, in addition to also allowing you to change the playback track with just one touch.

If what worries you is their autonomy, you can rest easy: they assure up to 24 hours of battery counting on its charging case, so that you will never be left lying and without music. If we count only the duration of the buttons themselves, you have up to 5 hours of continuous playback.

This is the content of the headphones box – Image: Amazon Mexico

Do you like everything you’ve read? Well, you know that now they can be yours at a fantastic price, thanks to the good offer they have on Amazon Mexico.

hearing aids, with over 43,000 reviews in the aforementioned online store, they have just lowered their cost (already cheap) by 62%, thus resulting in a fantastic opportunity to buy them with one of your best labels.

If you are interested, do not hesitate to click on the link that you have just below. Don’t let them escape you!

