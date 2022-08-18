The artists and bands that would be — Rock&Pop
East Thursday August 18, the production company Lotus revealed the official dates for the 2023 edition of Lollapalooza Chilelegendary music festival to be held by eleventh time in our country next March 17, 18 and 19 in the Cerrillos Bicentennial Parkand as the rumors fly in social networks, there would already be a list of artists and bands that we could see in the official lineup.
Lollapalooza Chile 2023: What are the bands and artists that we could see in the next edition of the festival?
In recent weeks, journalists and music media have confirmed the possibility that figures like Billie Eilish and Paramore would already be confirmed for the next South American editions of Lollapalooza 2023.
However, in the last few hours, Music Trends Colombiamade a compilation of rumored artists and bands to be in the lineup of Lollapalooza Chile 2023 would be the following:
CONFIRMED (Rumour):
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
The Australian band, which has already released its 20th album, Omnium Gatherum in April of this year, is on a tour that has already added dates at various festivals of all the world.
Let us remember that the group was going to be part of the Lollapalooza Chile 2022 edition, however, due to COVID-19 and other force majeure issuesthey got off the festival.
Janes Addiction
Indeed, the band led by Perry Farrell (creator of the Lollapalooza festival in 1991)was announced along with King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard that they were not going to participate in the festival in 2022.
However, rumors indicate that they could already land in our country to present the best of their repertoire. In fact, from September they will embark on a tour together with The Smashing Pumpkins and Poppy.
paramore
Recently, the Brazilian journalist José Norberto Flesch assured that the presence of the group It would be practically sealed for the South American editions of Lollapalooza 2023.
Although the band has not released an album since 2017 with After Laughter, the band would be launching one during this year. This is not to mention the tour they will embark on in this second semester and that could extend until next year.
billie eilish
After canceling his South American tour in 2020 in the wake of the coronavirus, and after a successful presentation at this year’s Glastonbury festival, the 20-year-old artist would arrive as headliner of the Lollapalooza Chile 2023 lineup.
The information was confirmed by Brazilian journalist Leo Dias, thus spreading the rumor that sounds much more as a result of the tour in which he is promoting his album Happier Than Ever (2021).
PRE-CONFIRMED (Rumour):
Red Hot Chilli Peppers
blink 182
Two Door Cinema Club
Olivia Rodrigo
silk sonic
The 1975
Glass Animals
Other rumors for the Lollapalooza Chile 2023 lineup:
Katy Perry
tame Impala
The Chemical Brothers
Post Malone
Twenty One Pilots
Swedish House Mafia
haley
The Cure
Tyler, The Creator
MUSE
arcade Fire
Tove Lo
kali uchis
Calvin Harris
Wallows
Years & Years
Wolf Alice
When does the pre-sale of tickets and Early Birds tickets for the festival begin?
To find out when the ticket pre-sale for Lollapalooza Chile 2023, click on this link.