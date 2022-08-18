The artists and bands that would be — Rock&Pop

East Thursday August 18, the production company Lotus revealed the official dates for the 2023 edition of Lollapalooza Chilelegendary music festival to be held by eleventh time in our country next March 17, 18 and 19 in the Cerrillos Bicentennial Parkand as the rumors fly in social networks, there would already be a list of artists and bands that we could see in the official lineup.

Lollapalooza Chile 2023: What are the bands and artists that we could see in the next edition of the festival?

In recent weeks, journalists and music media have confirmed the possibility that figures like Billie Eilish and Paramore would already be confirmed for the next South American editions of Lollapalooza 2023.

However, in the last few hours, Music Trends Colombiamade a compilation of rumored artists and bands to be in the lineup of Lollapalooza Chile 2023 would be the following:

CONFIRMED (Rumour):

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard

The Australian band, which has already released its 20th album, Omnium Gatherum in April of this year, is on a tour that has already added dates at various festivals of all the world.

Let us remember that the group was going to be part of the Lollapalooza Chile 2022 edition, however, due to COVID-19 and other force majeure issuesthey got off the festival.

Janes Addiction

Indeed, the band led by Perry Farrell (creator of the Lollapalooza festival in 1991)was announced along with King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard that they were not going to participate in the festival in 2022.

However, rumors indicate that they could already land in our country to present the best of their repertoire. In fact, from September they will embark on a tour together with The Smashing Pumpkins and Poppy.

paramore

Recently, the Brazilian journalist José Norberto Flesch assured that the presence of the group It would be practically sealed for the South American editions of Lollapalooza 2023.

Although the band has not released an album since 2017 with After Laughter, the band would be launching one during this year. This is not to mention the tour they will embark on in this second semester and that could extend until next year.

billie eilish

After canceling his South American tour in 2020 in the wake of the coronavirus, and after a successful presentation at this year’s Glastonbury festival, the 20-year-old artist would arrive as headliner of the Lollapalooza Chile 2023 lineup.

The information was confirmed by Brazilian journalist Leo Dias, thus spreading the rumor that sounds much more as a result of the tour in which he is promoting his album Happier Than Ever (2021).

PRE-CONFIRMED (Rumour):

Red Hot Chilli Peppers

blink 182

Two Door Cinema Club

Olivia Rodrigo

silk sonic

The 1975

Glass Animals

Other rumors for the Lollapalooza Chile 2023 lineup:

Katy Perry

tame Impala

The Chemical Brothers

Post Malone

Twenty One Pilots

Swedish House Mafia

haley

The Cure

Tyler, The Creator

MUSE

arcade Fire

Tove Lo

kali uchis

Calvin Harris

Wallows

Years & Years

Wolf Alice

When does the pre-sale of tickets and Early Birds tickets for the festival begin?

To find out when the ticket pre-sale for Lollapalooza Chile 2023, click on this link.





