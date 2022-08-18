The anime that survives: “Dragon Ball Super: superhero”

For many years “Dragon Ball” has been a phenomenon sometimes underestimated by the film industry. Outside of the animations of the big Hollywood studios, the martial arts saga achieved from its first television adventures a loyal audience that does not miss the footsteps of Goku and company.

In fact, at this time of the year, always prolific in premieres that reaffirm good ticket sales, in the complexes of San Luis and Villa Mercedes “Dragon Ball Super: Superhero” is the only novelty that is added to the billboard today.

In addition to the addition to the story that the new installment will show, the novelty in terms of the business side is that the film represents the first worldwide release in theaters of “Crunchyroll”, a new audiovisual production company that with the premiere will try to make a foothold in all of Latin America. .

The world-renowned anime will have its version in Japanese with Spanish subtitles in some theaters on the continent, an option that in San Luis will be available only in the functions of this Thursday and this Friday at 10:50 p.m.

38 years ago Dragon Ball burst onto the international manga scene.

The story of this edition begins after Goku has destroyed the Red Patrol so some of his enemies, to continue the action, created androids that could be immortal and self-proclaimed superheroes.

The first action of these characters is to attack, as new members of the Red Patrol, two of Goku’s friends, who must come to their defense.

The film has the commitment and intervention of the original creator of “Dragon Ball”, Akira Toriyama, to the point that he is responsible for the original story, the script and the character design of the film.

The “Dragon Ball” phenomenon began in 1984 when Toriyama presented his creation at a sort of Comic Con in Japan and became one of the most successful titles during its ten and a half years of publication. Since then, the manga’s popularity grew with an astounding record of 260 million copies sold worldwide.

The characters’ fame spread beyond manga and includes animated television series, movies, games, and merchandise.

The rest of the San Luis billboard is made up of other animations that have been coming for a few months (“Minions”, “DC League of Superpets” and “The Samurai Dog”); the inevitable horror films (“The Black Telephone” and “The Horror Room”); the permanence of “Thor: love and thunder”, the extension of the national comedy “30 nights with my ex”, and the American productions “Bullet train” and “Beast”.

