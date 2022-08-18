The action movies that marked the 21st century (and where to see them)

Choose at best action movies it’s kind of complicated, the list is very, very long, some have bad reviews, but in reality they are good or at least entertaining, and there are not long enough lists to be able to put them all (without you getting tired of reading halfway) .

Fortunately, sites like Ranker, Rotten Tomatoes and IMDb they look for fan and critical ratings, and with that data we can find which are the highest rated and most popular action movies.

And it is that the action genre, both in movies and in series, is never boring, it is not slow or too intellectual, it is one of those that you can watch when you want to be entertained and fun, and that also has a plus when they add some drama or comedy, as in the case of Bullet Train either Thor: Ragnarok.

Throughout history, great action movies have been released, such as Matrix, Die Hard and Terminator, but each decade has had its own style and something different to offer, and the 21st century has been marked by great sequels, remakes and movies with unexpected heroes, but which are the best?

The action movies that marked the 21st century:

John Wick saga, 2014 – present

Where to watch it: Amazon Prime

Starring Keanu Reeves, John Wick It started as a small project in which there was not much faith, but today it is one of the most popular action sagas. The film follows a man who, after a gang of criminals breaks into his house, steals his car and kills his dog, decides to dust off his skills as a mercenary, and go out to get revenge on him. everyone involved.

Top Gun: Maverick, 2022

Where to watch it: On Demand