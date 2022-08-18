The accident that Ben Affleck suffered in full honeymoon

The physical appearance of Ben Affleck during his honeymoon with Jennifer Lopez has been severely criticized, and again a recording has become controversial after suffering a mishap.

OTHER NEWS: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck decide to “separate” by mutual agreement

The stunning honeymoon of Ben Affleck Y Jennifer Lopez He continues to attract the attention of his followers, not only because of the luxuries that the couple boasts, but also because of the physical appearance of the actor, who has been seen in poor condition and even tired.

But, new information has come to light, because the paparazzi have not missed anything. On this occasion, a video of Ben has grabbed the attention.

(Photo: Page Six)

the controversial video

It is a recording where the newlyweds are seen, however, the detail that caught the attention is that Ben Affleck apparently he a tooth fell out when he got out of a truck with his wife.

The audiovisual has gone viral on social networks, and continues to unleash ridicule and criticism for the Hollywood actor.

@andreadelap19 Did your tooth fall out? LOL ♬ whoever uses this audio is normal – Ntsl

Although it is not known exactly if it was definitely a tooth what fell outthe followers assure that it is, which is why he avoided smiling before the cameras that anxiously awaited them.

*With information from the Diariony.