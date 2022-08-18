The 10 best films by Robert De Niro according to IMDb

This Wednesday, August 17, actor Robert De Niro turns 79. The American interpreter, considered a legend in the world of cinema, has an outstanding career on the big screen, being especially recognized for his films with director Martin Scorsese.

Within his career he has two Oscars: for best supporting actor for The Godfather 2 and for best actor for Raging Bull. In addition, he has six other nominations.

On the day of his birthday, we leave you the 10 best Robert De Niro movies according to IMDb.

The website is the largest database on the internet that receives votes and evaluations from fans every day, which rate the different productions that exist.

The 10 Best Robert De Niro Movies According To IMDb

10.- The Untouchables (7.9)

During Prohibition in the US, federal agent Eliot Ness attempts to apprehend Chicago gangster Al Capone. To avoid the effects of the corruption, he creates a small carefully selected team to help him. With Kevin Costner, Sean Connery, Robert De Niro and Andy Garcia. Available on HBO Max.

9.- The hunter (8.1)

An in-depth examination of the ways the Vietnam War impacts and disrupts the lives of several friends in a small Pennsylvania steel town. With Robert De Niro, Christopher Walken and Meryl Streep.

8.- Wild Bull (8.2)

The life of boxer Jake LaMotta, who sees how the violence and temper that take him to the top in the ring destroy his life outside of it. With Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci. On Amazon Prime Video.

7.- Casino (8.2)

A story of greed, deception, money, power and murder ensues between two good friends: a mobster and a casino manager compete with each other for a gambling empire and for a woman. With Robert De Niro, Sharon Stone and Joe Pesci.

6.- Taxi Driver (8.2)

A veteran with mental health problems works as a taxi driver in New York, where his perception of the decay around him fuels his desire for violence. With Robert De Niro, Jodie Foster and Cybill Shepherd. It’s on Netflix.

5.- Once upon a time in America (8.3)

An ex-prohibition-era Jewish gangster returns to the Lower East Side of Manhattan more than thirty years later, where he must once again confront the ghosts and regrets of his old life. With Robert DeNiro. Available on Amazon Prime Video, Star+ and HBO Max.

4.- Fire against fire (8.3)

A group of high-profile professional thieves find the LAPD on their heels when they unknowingly leave a clue in their latest heist. With Robert de Niro, Al Pacino and Val Kilmer. On Netflix, Star+ and Amazon Prime Video.

3.- Joker (8.4)

In Gotham, Arthur Fleck, a comedian with mental health problems, is marginalized and mistreated by society. He enters a spiral of crime that turns out to be revolutionary. He soon meets his alter-ego, the Joker. With Joaquin Phoenix and Robert De Niro. It’s on Amazon Prime Video.

2.- Good guys (8.7)

The story of Henry Hill and his life in the mob, encompassing his relationship with his wife Karen Hill and his mob associates Jimmy Conway and Tommy DeVito in the Italian-American crime syndicate. With Ray Liotta, Joe Pesci and Robert De Niro. Available on HBO Max.

1.- The Godfather 2 (9.0)

Vito Corleone’s early life and career is portrayed in 1920s New York as his son, Michael, expands and tightens his control over the family crime syndicate. With Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, Diane Keaton and Robert Duvall. On HBO Max and Amazon Prime Video.