That’s how much fun these two members of BTS had at the Billie Eilish concert in South Korea | Music

billie eilish continues with its Happier Than Ever Tour, which will culminate at the end of September of this year in Australia. During this month, the American is touring part of Asia, performing in places like Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, the Philippines, Japan or South Korea.

In the capital of the latter country, Seoul, the singer has had some of the most exclusive attendees among the public. RM (Kim Namjoon) Y J-Hope (Jung Hoseok)of btsthey went to the concert together, where they not only enjoyed Eilish’s songs, but also got to meet her backstage and take a few pictures.

Although the videos have been circulating on social networks since the 15th, the date the show was held, Finneas, as well as both members of the K-Pop band, have shared the snapshots captured behind the scenes on Instagram. While RM titled the photos “bad guys”, referring to the success of the debut album, J-Hope used the name of Billie Eilish’s second project and the illusion of the moment to write “Happier Than Everrr”.

Who also attended the concert and met the singer of TVbesides BTS, was Jung Jungthe model and actress from the series El Juego del Calamar.

The appointment in Seoul has been one of the most special of this tour for Billie, since, according to her brother’s caption, her performance at the Gocheok Sky Dome has been the first outdoor stadium that Billie steps on in the entire tour. Previously it has passed through large sports halls and multipurpose venues, but none of the size and capacity of this location to date: 25,000 people capacity.