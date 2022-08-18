That Jack did not enter the table is not the only thing that we have swallowed from Titanic according to this crazy theory that is already viral

James Cameron’s spectacular film, with which he won a whopping 11 Oscars, not only launched Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet to fame, but also left us with some of the most romantic scenes in cinema. Of course if we have to choose best love movies of the cinema without a doubt titanica it is among our favourites.

And now this romantic classic could also, according to the crazy theory that we are going to tell you, have a different meaning in which time travel is a fundamental part. let’s transform titanica from historical drama to film Science fiction in less than two minutes.

According to our accounts, it is not a spoiler to say anything about this classic film if more than 25 years have passed since its premiere, but if you are that rare bird who has not seen it yet and you want to take advantage of what you can watch it on Disney+ go ahead, stop reading and hit love passed through water.

The time traveler theory titanica

There are many time travel movies but as a fan of them I never thought that Titanic could be one of them, at least according to this theory that has already gone viral on TikTok as it did victoria’s secret song . Hold on, curves are coming: Jack is a time traveler and he himself caused the ship to sink. boom.





Now, in the movie Jack talks about how as a child he liked to fish in Lake Wissota, but surprise: this artificial lake in Wisconsin was created in 1917, five years after the sinking of the ship. Also, Jake promises Rose that he is going to take her on the Santa Monica Harbor roller coaster but wtf, What? Because the attraction is not made until 1916, four years after the Titanic sank.

The theory is that Jack, by saving Rose when she tries to take her own life by jumping off the ship, changes the course of history in the film and results in the collision with the iceberg. Maybe because of that, and because he felt so guilty about the mess, he didn’t want to get on the board where the two clearly entered, although James Cameron already told why Jack did not get on (in theory).

Be that as it may, I have wanted to see it again because Whether it’s a historical drama, a romantic movie, or a sci-fi movie, titanica it is a masterpiece of cinema.

