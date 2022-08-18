‘Tecatito’ Corona has already undergone surgery in Seville; “a plate with screws was placed in the fibula”

The Sevilla club specified that, “if all goes well”, Corona “will remain hospitalized for a couple of days before being discharged from hospital”

The Mexican end of the Seville, Jesus ‘Tecatito’ Coronahas been operated on this Thursday afternoon in a Sevillian clinic of the left “fibular fracture and torn ankle ligaments”suffered during the last training session with his team, the Andalusian club reported in a statement.

The Mexican international, who will almost certainly miss out on Mexico the Qatar World Cupr beginning next November, he was operated on by Dr. Francisco Najarro at the Fremap clinic in Seville, to which he was taken in an ambulance after accidentally suffering this serious injury.

In the operation, the surgeon placed “a plate with screws in the fibula”, in addition to applying “a suture to both the external and internal ligaments” of the damaged ankle, according to the Seville.

In a statement, the Sevilla club specified that, “if everything goes well”, ‘Tecatito’ Crown “He will remain hospitalized for a couple of days before being discharged from the hospital to start rehabilitation immediately.”

Tecatito Corona celebrates with the red uniform of Sevilla Getty Images

The Mexican end of the Seville suffered this “important injury” during training this Thursday “in a game set without any blow”, after which he was rushed to the Fremap hospital to undergo tests that revealed the “seriousness” of his ailment in the fibula and deltoid ligament of the left ankle.

“Initially, this type of injury needs a recovery of between four and five months,” advanced in his note the Seville.

The 29-year-old ‘Tecatito’ started in Pamplona on the opening day of the first championship that he debuted as a player of the Sevillesince he arrived at the Andalusian club in the last winter market and played twenty-two official matches last season, with two goals scored and four assists.