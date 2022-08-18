Taylor Swift was going to participate in Twilight

The director of Twilight explained the reasons why he rejected Taylor Swift’s request to make a cameo in the saga

Taylor Swift was about to appear in the second part of Twilight New Moonin a special cameo, after declaring to the director Chris Weitz their wishes to be part of the saga.

Weitz, who made the 2009 film, commented on the hilarious and unexpected story on the podcast. “The Twilight Effect with Ashley Greene and Melanie Howe” where he explained that the manager of Swift called him to include the singer in any type of role, even “someone in the cafeteria, or in the restaurant or whatever.”

“Taylor Swift was a big Twi-hard, and actually Taylor Swift and I had the same agent at the time and she said, ‘Taylor would like to be in this movie, not because of but she’s a Twi-hard. She would be somebody in the coffee shop or the restaurant or whatever, but she just wants to be in this movie.’” Chris Weitz

Why was it rejected?

Weitz he refused the manager’s request for Swift’s fame, as it would immediately distract the audience’s attention and downplay the other actors and the story in general.

“The hardest thing for me was thinking, the moment Taylor Swift walks onto the screen, for about five minutes, no one will be able to process anything. I kicked myself for that too, because I was like, ‘Wow, I could have been dating Taylor Swift. We could have been friends.’” Chris Weitz

However, it only took a few years for Taylor Swift could make his acting debut in cats playing Bombalurina. In addition, she will appear soon in amsterdamdirected by David O Russell and starring Margot Robbie, Christian Bale and John David Washington.

