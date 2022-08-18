Sylvester Stallone’s biceps and a message to his fans

“The bigger they are, the harder they fall, this is how you deal with what seem to be the most overwhelming obstacles. You keep chipping away at rock until you stand on top of all that rubble and say… “this is me,” Sylvester Stallone has written in one of his latest Instagram posts. A motivational message for his followers on social networks and that has been his life philosophy to succeed in Hollywood and as a person. In fact, at 76 years old, the veteran actor maintains the popularity of his best years in the cinema and stars in films such as the saga The mercenaries. (Remember here the Mercenaries movies ordered from worst to best). He also has Little America as a project, a dystopia directed by Rowan Athale.

Sylvester Stallone’s movies to be released in the cinema

And physically, Stallone keeps the muscles of his roles as Rocky or Rambo almost intact. The interpreter, who has brand new The Expendables 4, Guardians of the Galaxy 3 Y Kansas City Series, keep training in the gym daily. He still doesn’t have the definition of decades ago, but Sly is very strong. He takes a look at Sylvester Stallone’s never-before-seen strength workout.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.