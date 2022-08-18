Sylvester Stallone is a retired hero

Sylvester Stallone He still has a lot of slaps (interpretatively speaking) to give his enemies. The legendary action actor and sometimes director, is the protagonist of Samaritanthe new film produced by Amazon Prime Video. From the company’s Twitter account they have published a new teaser in which we finally get our first look at both Stallone and his young co-star, Javon Walton of euphoria.

Describing his role, the Rocky actor commented that he retains “a special ability for this particular type of mythology”, that is to say action movies with heart. The trailer shows the relationship between Joe Smith (Stallone) and Sam Cleary (Walton), the latter making Smith return to his superhero role in the face of the crime rates that plague the big city. The synopsis of Samaritan is the next:

“13-year-old Sam Cleary suspects that his lonely and mysterious neighbor, Mr. Smith, is actually a legendary hero hiding from prying minds. 20 years ago he was left for dead in a fire when he was fighting his rival, Nemesis. With crime rates through the nines and the city on the brink of chaos, Sam wants to bring the hero back from anonymity to save the city from him, Granite City.”

Known for his work in other action productions such as overlord either Son of a Gunfilmmaker Julius Avery run this superhero story written by Bragi F. Schut. The screenwriter began to create the first annotations of the story when he realized that it could be a great graphic novel that he has subsequently co-created with Marc Olivent and Renzo Podesta. the cast of Samaritan is completed with Pilou Asbaek, Dscha Polanco, Martin Starr, Natacha Karam, and Moises Arias.

In July we already received the first trailer, introducing us Granite Citythe fictional city in which it develops Samaritan. That advance was full of action, explosions and shootings presenting the main people involved in the story, instead this fragment shows the “heart” which Stallone is referring to. The New Yorker has been at the center of controversy in recent weeks when he has directly attacked Rocky’s producer, David Winkler, claiming part of the copyright for creating both the character and the pugilistic universe that I created in 1976.

Samaritan will come to the service streaming from amazon next August 26.