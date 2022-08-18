Summer agenda – Leisure plans from August 18 to 25, 2022

It is the festival organized by the Madrid City Council and enters its seventh week with activities that could not be more interesting. On August 19 and 20, at the Pozo Cloister of the San Isidro Institute, it will be the turn of the tenor and director Enrique Viana with his show ¡Sereno!… Ábreme la zarzuela. next to the pianist

Miguel Huertas, will review the classics of the genre with fragments of Torroba, Sorozábal, Alonso, Serrano, Moraleda and Bretón.

On August 21, Verde Prato, in collaboration with Etxepare Euskal Institutua, and Maestro Espada recover the Basque and Murcian musical tradition, taking them to unexpected places and therefore

surprising and exciting.

The festival will also be at Matadero Madrid with Muljil (August 18 and 19), from the Korean group Elephants Laugh. Plaza A in Matadero Madrid will host a performance in which

It will have local communities to be part of it, exploring social issues.

This week will also have the annual appointment in Conde Duque with Sounds in the Patio (August 18). Four bands and artists that represent Madrid’s musical effervescence, from different styles, take the stage.

Interrogación Amor is the latest proposal from Madrid’s lo-fi scene. They have just released their first album, ‘Vómito y Mariposas’. Jordana B. is María Solá’s musical project. From a family of actors, in 2019 she begins to set her poems to music under this pseudonym (a nod to the movie Submarine). Since then, she has continued to work on an original project. Baywaves are alchemists of sound, capable of drawing influences as disparate as the Psychemagik or Too Slow to Disco compilations and passing them through Brazilian rhythms or more modern references such as The Internet, Thundercat or Stereolab. Madrid’s Germán Salto closes the night, presenting his new work, an album full of seventies reminiscences and pop songs.

On the 19th, Alizzz, one of the most important composers and producers in Spain, will present ‘There must be something else’, a post-indie project. Opening the night will be Judeline, with whom Alizzz has already collaborated on her Disqualified project.

On August 20, Veranos de la Villa organizes a great party that will pay tribute to the great female icons of world music in Divas: from Raffaella Carrà to Lola Flores, Dua Lipa or Beyonce.

On August 21, ‘Algo unexpected’ will return, a concert by an artist whose name will only be revealed when he goes on stage, as has happened in previous years with Vetusta Morla, Morgan, María José Llergo and Carolina Durante.

The ROBOTIZZATI exhibition also continues this week. Italian Fashion Experiments, organized in Madrid by the Italian Embassy and the Italian Institute of Culture of Madrid in

Belgian Sawmill, which traces the influence of robots on Italian fashion and celebrates the deep link between science, technology and creativity.

All the cultural proposals of the festival can be consulted on the official website www.veranosdelavilla.com.