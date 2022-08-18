Spider-Man director trades Marvel for Warner Bros.

Marvel Studios let Jon Watts, director of Spider-Man, escape. Now, the filmmaker has signed on for a Warner Bros. Discovery project.

As reported exclusively by Deadline, the director of the trilogy of spider-man in Marvel Studios, jon Wattshas signed on to be the producer of Disaster Wedding. We are talking about a movie Warner Bros Discovery. The comedy film comes from the creative mind of Max Barbakova revelation director who triumphed a couple of years ago during the premiere of Palm Springs.

The writer Dave Holstein is currently working on rewriting the original script, which was drawn up by Ian Springer Y Jeff Kaplan. Director of spider-man at Marvel Studios will join as a producer Andrew kortschak. Secondly, Jesse erman Y Crystal Lee will oversee the project on behalf of Warner Bros. Discovery.

Disaster Wedding joins the long list of projects that Jon Watts has in mind after concluding his trilogy of spider-man at Marvel Studios. One of the most interesting future projects is Skeleton Crewa television series starwars for Disney+. He also has an untitled movie alongside George Clooney Y Brad Pitt in AppleTV+. Not to mention Final Destination 6, a long-awaited title. After his departure from fantastic fourwe do not know if he will return for a fourth installment of the Spiderman of Tom Holland.

Will Jon Watts return to direct Spider-Man?

After achieving fame for the success of the trilogy of spider-man At Marvel Studios, Jon Watts is going to have a busy few years. He has two production credits at Warner Bros. Discovery, a job as a screenwriter and writer and development of a Star Wars series. With all those projects in mind, the big question that fans are asking is if he will return to direct the peter parker by Tom Holland.

Currently, there are no signs that Spider-Man 4 going into production soon. Tom Holland is reportedly yet to renew his contract. Sony Pictures Entertainment has also not formally announced the film. As there has been no indication of much progress on scripting or hiring, it is unlikely that production will start before the end of 2023. At the earliest. Its premiere, then, is located towards the end of 2024 or even 2025.