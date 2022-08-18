Creative teams in the world of international comics, there are many. A very important one is the one formed by the writer Jeph Loeb and the artist Tim Sale. Recognized for various works and collaborations, the duo left several great thematic stories at Marvel. Like, for example, Spider-Man: Blue, a review of the hero.

Loeb and Sale will go down in history for having created the works that have inspired a good number of Batman movies, such as the Chris Nolan and Christian Bale trilogy or the most recent version of Matt Reeves. Even the most recent photography is based on the lighting created by Sale in The Long Halloween and Dark Victory. Unfortunately, the talented Tim Sale passed away in 2022. Here is an account of his work:

In addition to Batman and DC, Loeb and Sale created several themed miniseries for Marvel. These had colored titles and, although several remained to be done, they were able to leave a great work with Daredevil: Yellow, Hulk: Gray, Captain America: White and Spider-Man: Blue.

Colors are related to feelings and that was the key for these series, to evoke a certain feeling based on the colors directly associated with the uniforms of the heroes. For example, yellow represents fear; Daredevil’s first costume was yellow with black; at the same time, Daredevil is known as The Man Without Fear.

In the case of Spider-Man, blue is associated with nostalgia, which is explored in the six-part series that began publication on May 8, 2002. The nostalgia is triggered by Peter’s memory of Gwen Stacy, her first true love, who is killed by The Green Goblin in The Amazing Spider-Man #121, dated March 13, 1973.

In this story we discover that every February 14, Peter reminisces about his time with Gwen, her joys, the adventures he lived as a hero and the problems that attract him to his double identity. The young man makes some recordings as a conversation, dedicated to his deceased love and brings a rose to the bridge where he died.

Spider-Man: Blue takes the opportunity to return to the past and expand what was not possible at the time, since the rhythm of the monthly comic could not afford to remain static; each number or pair of numbers had to have a beginning, development of the conflict, climax and end. In addition, the comics had to present both the private life of the hero and the action and fights. Not an easy task to perform and, above all, to keep the reader’s attention and make him wait a whole month to see the next part.

Loeb and Sale take advantage of the history that is known, review it and give it a poetic sense, like the memories that we idealize. Both the reader and Peter go back to a time when everything was simpler and happiness was an overlooked commodity.

Tim Sale emulates the style of two of Spider-Man’s fathers, Steve Ditko, his co-creator (with Stan Lee) and the one who followed him and defined him for the following decades, John Romita.

Likewise, a sense of inevitability is always present, as the flashbacks begin when The Green Goblin, Norman Osborn, traps Spider-Man and reveals his identity to him while claiming to know Peter’s. This happened precisely in the transition between artists, from Ditko to Romita, in The Amazing Spider-Man #39 and #40, on May 10 and June 9, 1966, respectively.

From then on, we return to witness other classics, such as the first appearance of Rhino, the return of Lizard and the evolution in the relationship between Gwen and Peter. Unfortunately, Spider-Man was an ever-present obstacle between the pair.

The intense production work of the 6-part miniseries caused some delays in its deliveries. Between numbers 4 and 5 the monthly periodicity was broken. Chapter 5, instead of arriving in September 2002, was published until December 18 (4 is from August 21). Almost three more months passed to know the end. The work of Loeb, Sale and company was worth the wait. After that, it has been printed several times in a single volume. There are also digital editions.

The lyrical and visual poetry, as well as the beautiful colors of Steve Buccellato, make us wish this miniseries had been extended indefinitely. However, like the story it contains, it must come to an end… go down in memory. And from time to time, come out. Like this day, we remember the 20 years since the publication of Spider-Man: Blue.