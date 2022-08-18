Sofía Vergara knows which pants flatter the body whether you are 30 or 50 years old

In addition to being one of the most valued and beloved Colombian actresses in Hollywood, Sofia Vergara she is also an icon of style and feminine power. Her looks, always sexy and youthful, are the perfect example that fashion is ageless. In recent days, the actress has dazzled us with two ideal looks that have one thing in common: the most versatile, comfortable and elegant garment that we can have in our wardrobe.

The actress was recently captured by the Los Angeles paparazzi on her arrival on the set of America’s Got Talenta program in which she has participated since 2020. As always, the images show us a most inspiring look, wearing some pants ‘culottes basic but they do not fail.

The ‘culotte’ pants are a basic wardrobe staple for any woman. In all colours, long or above the ankle, they are perfect for many occasions, we can wear them at any moment of the day and combined with almost every garment imaginable.

Sofia Vergara in Los Angeles, entering the set of America’s Got Talent GTRES





At just 50 years old, Sofía Vergara has shown that this model of pants It is the one that best highlights the figure and feels good to everyone. We can wear them in a more youthful look, with a short blouse like Sofía did to go to work, or also for a more formal occasion.

Sofia herself has chosen this same type of wide leg pants for the red carpet of the ‘live show’ of America’s Got Talent. For the occasion, the actress has worn a culotte top and pant set white with yellow print, with a strapless neckline that enhances the shape of the chest. As always, the Colombian knows how to take advantage of her figure without losing her elegance.

Sofia Vergara on the red carpet of America’s Got Talent GTRES

The design features a high waist and wide hem, creating a wasp waist illusion perfect for any body. In addition, Sofía has known how to choose her look to stylize her figure: the length of the pants and heels in the same color create a feeling of height incredible.





