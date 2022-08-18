Sofía Vergara demonstrates how to wear a tight top after 50

Sofia Vergara She is one of the most talented Colombian actresses, which is why she has been the winner of four SAG (Screen Actors Guild) Awards, nominated for four Golden Globe Awards, four Primetime Emmy Awards and seven other Screen Actors Guild Awards. She will soon put her talent into play in a Netflix series.

This is Griselda, the series in which the actress will act alongside none other than Karol G, who will debut in fiction. Sofia She would play Griselda Blanco, the central character of the series based on the story of a South American drug trafficker. The cast is completed by Vanessa Ferlite, Christian Tappan, Alberto Guerra, Paulina Dávila, Diego Trujillo, among others.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker