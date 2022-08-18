Sofía Vergara demonstrates how to wear a tight top after 50

Sofia Vergara She is one of the most talented Colombian actresses, which is why she has been the winner of four SAG (Screen Actors Guild) Awards, nominated for four Golden Globe Awards, four Primetime Emmy Awards and seven other Screen Actors Guild Awards. She will soon put her talent into play in a Netflix series.

This is Griselda, the series in which the actress will act alongside none other than Karol G, who will debut in fiction. Sofia She would play Griselda Blanco, the central character of the series based on the story of a South American drug trafficker. The cast is completed by Vanessa Ferlite, Christian Tappan, Alberto Guerra, Paulina Dávila, Diego Trujillo, among others.

Related news

In addition to fiction, since 2020, Sofia Vergara He is part of the jury of the program ‘American’s Got Talent’ along with Howie Mandel, Heide Klum and Simon Cowell. In this last participation, the Colombian has chosen a ‘total look’ in yellow, combined with white.

Source: Instagram @sofiavergara

“Ready for tonight’s live show!!!!” wrote the jury in its official account of Instagram, where it exceeds 26 and a half million followers. Her look consisted of a top and wide pants, ideal for women 50 and older, as they stylize the figure.

To complement your look, Vergara she painted her nails and lips red and chose silver accessories. The publication on the network of the camera exceeded 136,000 likes and 1,000 comments. “Wonderful publication”, “I can’t wait, this season of agt has great talent” and “Beautiful as always #1” have been just some of them.