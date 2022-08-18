SmackDown could air on FS1 in late October

As is customary every year, October will be a great date for baseball fans due to the celebration of the 118th MLB World Series. The winners of the National League and the American League will meet in a series of games that will be broadcast on the FOX channel.

This could significantly affect WWE programming on these dates, especially if the world series extends to more games to define a winner. PWInsider confirmed that this year’s rivalry will start next friday october 28which will force Friday Night SmackDown to air from FS1.

This would happen again if a sixth game is necessary, which is initially scheduled for November 4. A third date will be added in December for the PAC-12 American football league. The biggest game of the season will take place on December 2which will again move the blue show to the paid channel of the FOX branch.

WWE has not broadcast its programming on FS1 since the Friday Night SmackDown episode of December 31, 2021. The instances of the blue show on the pay channel represent sharp drops in ratings, lowering the million spectators in most of the occasions. Last year SmackDown aired three times on FS1, with the year-end episode drawing an all-time low of 378,000 viewers.

