Sherlock Holmes 3 has very good news for fans

The saga of Robert Downey Jr. has promising news for the production of Sherlock Holmes 3. This is the last hour of the project!

One Take News has reported that several sources revealed important information to them about Sherlock Holmes 3. The third installment in the franchise Robert Downey Jr. already has plans to start filming. Production would begin at the end of this year. The third film is said to begin production in Atlanta, Georgia. If this information is true, it means that the film could be released in theaters at the end of 2023. Or, at the latest, at some point in 2024.

Some fans might even say that Sherlock Holmes 3 it’s too late. Her time to shine has passed. All things considered, the landscape of film entertainment is radically different than it was in 2011. Eleven years have passed since then. However, the famous detective has had various interpretations and most of them have become enormously popular. Therefore, “it is never too late” for the creation of sir Arthur Conan Doyle.

What other British detectives have we had since then?

The biggest example is the BBC program starring benedict cumberbatch. While the series was airing when Robert Downey Jr.’s sequel premiered, it wasn’t until the end of the second season that its popularity really skyrocketed. Those who have seen the series will know what we are referring to. Nevertheless, Sherlock Holmes 3 could play the trick of having a more aged, tired and cynical protagonist. A kind of Logan detective.

On the other hand, we recently had Enola Holmes in Netflix. A movie starring Millie Bobby Brown Y henry cavill. The tape obtained great numbers within the streaming platform. It became the most watched movie on Netflix for the first five days. In fact, a sequel is expected to reach the North American giant’s catalog before the end of the year. Either way, Sherlock Holmes 3 It wouldn’t see the light of day for a couple of years. There is time to revive the flame of the past.