“She-Hulk: defender of heroes”: Tatiana Maslany rescues an idea that could have been a failure

In addition to being a lawyer in her thirties, Jennifer Walters also turned out to be a green Hulk of more than 2 meters. (DisneyPlus)



The green lawyer from the comics lands on the live action with She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes (She-Hulk: Attorney at Law)the latest series of Disney+ to join the Cinematic Universe of Marvel. Jessica Gaothe mind behind the episode “Pickle Rick” in rick and mortyis the creator of this story that introduces Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), Bruce Banner’s cousin (Mark Ruffalo), within this superhero narrative. The only problem is that Jennifer is not interested in being a hero and she just wants to succeed in her profession, but her life ends up being divided between those two identities. Warning, spoilers ahead!

“Identity” is a concept that this fiction will not let us forget so easily. First, we have Jen, a woman in her thirties who has fought very hard to earn a place in a law firm and, on a personal level, without much luck in love. she hulk It is not born as an opposite, but a better version of the protagonist: she can continue to exercise a brilliant defense before the jury and also give Titania some good blows.

Mark Ruffalo stars alongside Tatiana Maslany in the pilot episode of “She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes.” (DisneyPlus)

But we go to the origin of everything. Jennifer goes on a road trip with her cousin, Bruce, and they both get into a car accident when a plane suddenly appears on the road. She ends up transforming into a green giant when his blood falls on her open wounds. Your first instinct is to get angry and run away. Later, Jennifer appears near a bar, where the script allows itself to establish – from the first moment – ​​a contrast of the character’s experiences between groups of women and men.

What follows is Jennifer’s training on the island that Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) gave to Hulk to work on some science experiments together. The absence of Hombre de Hierro is felt in some of these scenes and, in fact, there is no lack of mentions of Jen about some other member of the avengers such as the Captain America (Chris Evans). Throughout her adaptation process, Bruce notes that her cousin is given control more easily and it is because she has put it into practice all her life as a woman in a macho environment.

Jennifer Walters is a talented lawyer, but now she will also have to keep a job as a hero. (DisneyPlus)

Jennifer needs to get out of there and move on with her career, so she has an argument with Bruce that turns into a fight between them. she hulk Y smart-hulk. Everything in this sequence has a comedic purpose, and it gets fixed when they both rebuild the bar the Hulk had made for him and Tony. When the waters are calmer, he understands Jen’s decision and lets her go, though with the promise that she will keep her anger at bay and will now consider her responsibility as a hero.

Back in court, Jen has finished telling us this story because… yeah, she breaks the fourth wall all the time the same way Phoebe Waller-Bridge does in fleabag . A villainous influencer, known as Titania (Jameela Jamil), bursts into the court room and Nikki (Ginger Gonzaga), her best friend and paralegal, urges her to take action. That is how she hulk he makes himself known to the world and defeats his opponent in an instant. As a next act, Jen asks the judge for permission to proceed with the defense.

She-Hulk reveals herself to the world when she fights Titania in the court room. (DisneyPlus)

Tatiana Maslany, of Orphan Black to the ranks of Marvel

If one truth must be accepted, it is that she hulk It would have been a complete failure without the enormous talent of Tatiana Maslany to get us hooked with dialogues and complex emotions in the scenes that maintain a human form. It is also not surprising that the CGI used for this and other productions of Marvel it’s slipped in terms of quality, and that just makes some situations where its green counterpart shines seem a bit overdone or weird.

The actress who won the Emmy for her work in Orphan Black is, without a doubt, one of the most promising stars to join the UCM. Both for her versatility in acting and for the style that she imposes on each project, she lets it be known that the 36-year-old Canadian star is here to stay, whether as a lawyer or a heroine. That choice in the end doesn’t matter much, as long as she can help whoever needs it.

The first episode of She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes premiered today in Disney+ .

