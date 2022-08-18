Selena Gomez wears the nail color of the season

Selena Gomez is, and always will be, an icon. If we take into account that she started acting when she was only 10 years old and that just a month ago she turned 30, we can really affirm that we have witnessed the passing of the years and her tendencies for the actress. Also, if you’re one of those who grew up with Alex Russo as fashion and beauty reference (and in life in general), surely you tried to recreate those ‘outfits’ so characteristic of Disney Channel. We cannot deny that at some point we have gone to the hairdresser with a photo of him as a reference for our cut. Any style looks good on her, and we are willing to try to copy it.

Two decades go a long way, and Selena has left us great life lessons. Today she is one of the celebrities who most defends the importance of mental health and does not miss the opportunity to send messages with ‘body positive’ content. After having been in the spotlight and having received hundreds of messages commenting on her, she knows something about the subject. She has dared to review what was surely her most criticized ‘look of her’, that of the 2018 MET Gala, for which she was harshly criticized. A mistake has any, even the largest and most experienced icon.

Their outfits, their flattering haircuts, their makeup. It is a benchmark for absolutely everything., which validates fashions and launches others: it carries the trends before the rest of the mortals have them on their radar. And, in this case, she has done it with her last manicure. We are not even ready to think about the arrival of the autumn season (every year we hope that summer will be infinite, but the holidays always end) and she has already marked what it will be one of the ‘top’ colors of the season: olive green.

It has been her faithful nail artist, Tom Bachik, who has shared on Instagram a photo of Selena’s hands showing off her freshly made manicure. In the post he has written “This olive color on @selenagomez 🫒🤍”.

We confirm: this shade of green has already made its way and seems to be in the lead as fall color 2022. We warn you, in case you want to get ready. Note: Thanks to Bachik for sharing this close-up, to save us from having to zoom in for celebrity manicure inspiration.

The nails of the actress and singer are cut in a square shape, they have nothing to do with those infinite nails that we are used to seeing Rosalía. Whether you’re a fan of a traditional white manicure or super-daring with colorful designs, this design is definitely worth a try. If Selena Gomez wears them, we definitely want to wear them too.

