Selena Gomez responds to those who criticize her for her weight: “I’m perfect just the way I am”

Tired of criticism for her weight, singer Selena Gomez used her social networks to respond to people who are constantly making harsh comments about her physical appearance.

Through your account tik tokthe also actress published a video where she began to respond to her detractors in an ironic way, implying that the comments do not matter to her.

“I’ve been trying to stay slim, but I went to Jack in the Box (a fast food chain) and I had four tacos, three egg rolls, onion rings and a spicy chicken sandwich,” she said.

“But honestly I’m not worried about my weight, because people always criticize about it,” she said. “You’re very small, very big, that doesn’t fit you, blah blah blah…”, she said, imitating the so-called “haters”.

“I am perfect just the way I am,” she stated forcefully. “Moral of the story? Bye,” she closed, saying in the video that she rescued the site. pop craveas Selena Gomez later deleted it.

AWAY FROM SOCIAL NETWORKS

Who would have thought in 2016 that Selena Gomez, then called “queen of Instagram“For having the largest number of followers on the platform, she would move away from social networks a few years later. To date, the American singer has been away from the platforms for more than four years. A decision that, as she confessed, has given her stability .

In a recent interview with good morning america, the 29-year-old artist admitted that her withdrawal from the networks transformed her days. “My life completely changed,” she noted. “I am happier, I am more present, I connect more with people,” she added, taking stock of the positive consequences of her resolution.

Currently, on her Instagram account, Selena Gomez has more than 300 million followers. For her, the Internet is undoubtedly an effective tool for many things, but she assured that she prefers to focus on real life, where she obtains more rewarding experiences.

“I understand how powerful the Internet is, and in many ways it has done the best things for the world. But for me, the news that is really important comes from the people in my life,” he said.

